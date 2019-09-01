New Mexico coach Bob Davie hospitalized after 'serious medical incident' following season opener

New Mexico coach Bob Davie is recovering after he was taken to a hospital with chest pains following the Lobos' season-opening win against Sam Houston State. (AP/Andres Leighton)

Update: Sept. 1 - 4:45 p.m. ET

After being hospitalized following his team’s season opener on Saturday, New Mexico head coach Bob Davie released a statement saying he anticipates making a full recovery.

A statement from Coach Davie: pic.twitter.com/KQljzy7lTG — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 1, 2019

The school said Davie experienced “what appeared to be a serious medical incident.” Local outlets reported that Davie experienced chest pains on the sideline during the game against Sam Houston State.

Original story: Sept. 1 - 12:50 a.m.

New Mexico coach Bob Davie was hospitalized shortly after their win against Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon, the university announced.

Davie was transported by ambulance from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to a local hospital after “experiencing chest pains and perhaps heart problems,” according to the Albuquerque Journal.

“Immediately following tonight’s football game between The University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobo Head Coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident,” New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said in a statement after the game. “The University will release more information as it becomes available. We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

Davie’s family announced late on Saturday night the is “doing well and recovering” and is surrounded by his family.

Neither Nuñez nor the Davie family released details on his condition, or gave a timetable as to when he would return.

Davie is in his eighth season at New Mexico, and has compiled a 34-54 record. The 64-year-old has recorded just two winning records during that time, and has gone 3-9 in the past two seasons. Davie was the head coach at Notre Dame for five seasons from 1997-2001, too.

The Lobos held on to beat Sam Houston State 39-31 in their season opener behind a pair of touchdowns from running back Ahmari Davis and four field goals from Andrew Shelly.

