New Kids On The Block Gather Friends In Star-Studded 'House Party' Video For Charity

New Kids on the Block are clearly hangin’ tough during the current global health crisis, as they managed to still drop new music and donate to charity in the process.

The band released a song titled “House Party” with a star-studded music video on Thursday, pledging to donate all merchandise and net proceeds from the song to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in the United States.

“For those about to lose their minds, we gotta remember that in the worst of times, we can make the best of times,” Donnie Wahlberg says at the start of the music video before the beat drop.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With vocals from Naughty By Nature, Boyz II Men, Big Freedia and Jordin Sparks, the upbeat song features musicians and other stars singing from their homes via Zoom and other video streaming services. The video also includes cameos from the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Carrie Underwood, Kid ’n Play, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Derek Hough.

“It’s 9 o’clock, ain’t got nothin’ else but time. I think I’m gonna lose my mind,” Jordan Knight croons at one point.

Then, Donnie Wahlberg bluntly asks the question we’re all wondering right now: “When will it stop? Can’t take this shit no more. Wanna go back to before.”

The band was supposed to host a cruise with fans this weekend, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. As an alternative, New Kids on the Block came up with a docket of virtual events for fans to enjoy and have promised to post activities and other happenings throughout the weekend.

If you’re a New Kids fan, turns out that even during a crisis, these guys have the right stuff, baby.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.