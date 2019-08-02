New Jersey wealth manager awarded $3.65M in country club golf cart accident

A golf cart injury resulted in a $3.65 million settlement for a New Jersey wealth manager (Getty)

A New Jersey jury recently awarded a wealth manager who was hit by a golf cart at an exclusive country club $3.65 million for his injuries, NJ.com reports.

According to the plaintiff’s attorney, a man named Jerome Klein struck Teaneck, New Jersey’s Mario Zaburski in his right knee with his golf cart during a July 2015 round at the Alpine Country Club.

Plaintiff lost his job after injury

Zaburski, a financial analyst, fell on his back and aggravated a spinal condition, requiring surgery, according to the report. He missed a year of work and lost his job three weeks before he was cleared to return in 2016.

Zaburski sued in a case that went to a jury trial that lasted four days. The jury ruled in July that Klein must pay Zaburski $1 million for pain and suffering and $150,000 for future medical expenses.

The bulk of the award cited Zaburski’s financial value as a wealth manger, with the jury ordering Klein to pay $2.5 million for lost wages.

