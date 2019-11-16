Five men charged after shooting at New Jersey high school football game

Five men have been arrested, including one charged with attempted murder, after a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game wounded three on Friday, the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office announced.

The three victims were reportedly a 27-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy. The man was the intended target of the shooting due to an unspecified dispute from Atlantic City, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, while the two boys were bystanders.

The alleged shooter, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, was charged by prosecutors with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. There had been earlier reports of the shooter escaping the scene by running across the field and into the parking lot.

5 Arrested In Total After Shooting Injures 1 Adult, 2 Kids



Pictured (left to right): Alvin Wyatt, Michael Mack, Shahid Dixon, Tyrell Dorn, and Vance Golden.



All face weapon charges. https://t.co/btToZCEDtO pic.twitter.com/I4MhhvbKQH — New Jersey News Network (@njnntv) November 16, 2019

Prosecutors allege the other four men — Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, and Vance Golden, 26 — were at the game and connected to the shooting. The four reportedly fled from police after the shootings, with one throwing the gun out of a vehicle near Atlantic City. All four are charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, with Dixon also facing a charge of eluding.

Sean Riggin, chief of Police in Pleasantville, N.J., speaks with media on Saturday at Pleasantville High School regarding the shooting at a football game between Camden High School and Pleasantville. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The shooting occurred during the third quarter of a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden High School. As Pleasantville players downed a punt, several shots rang out from the bleachers and sparked chaos among the fans and players.

Here’s the moment the shots (at least six) rang out. Pleasantville was down 6-0 about halfway through the third quarter, and punting to Camden. Of course that’s insignificant- just more context. pic.twitter.com/OBDMN1JOLA — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelJSZ) November 16, 2019

#BREAKING terrifying moments captured in camera as a gunman unleashed bullets at a high school football game in Pleasantville. At least 2 people reported injured, including a young boy. The game has been suspended @6abc pic.twitter.com/DVPkh302VP — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 16, 2019

The 10-year-old victim is in critical condition, according to prosecutors. The adult victim reportedly underwent surgery and is in stable condition, while the 15-year-old suffered a graze wound and has been released from the hospital.

The adult victim, Ibn Abdullah, was also reportedly charged with gun possession.

The game is set to resume Tuesday, according to the Inquirer, with no fans in attendance.

