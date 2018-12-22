New Jersey Devils miraculously keep puck out of net, score immediately after

Yup, this picture of the New Jersey Devils pretty much says it all. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have not caught many breaks during the 2018-19 season, but to say they benefitted from an extremely unusual series of circumstances on Friday night would be a massive understatement.

During their contest against Ottawa, Senators forward Brady Tkachuk had a yawning cage staring him right in the face. A little tap-in surely would have cut the Devils’ lead from two to one.

But then, the ultimate display of desperation and teamwork kept the puck out of the net, leading the Devils down the ice for a scoring chance of their own.

#DECEMBER21 #OTTvsNJD 2nd period

Here is the whole sequence on the Hall goal, starting by incredible save by Vatanen and co .. then heading up ice for the goal. pic.twitter.com/60ArWpNuWM — John Smith (@NJviDs) December 22, 2018





Well, in New Jersey they say – @kylepalmieri's and @hallsy09's speed grew three sizes that day. pic.twitter.com/duqDvBoSxL — NHL (@NHL) December 22, 2018





The biggest takeaway from this clip may be the fact that Ken Daneyko has the perfect voice to be a professional wrestling analyst.

But in all seriousness, what an unbelievable initial effort by Sami Vatanen to swat the puck out of the air, followed by Nico Hischier’s desperate reaction to get his body in front of the net.

With the puck now out of harm’s way, Kyle Palmieri and Taylor Hall provided the Devils with the ultimate momentum swing, corralling the puck and bursting towards Ottawa’s net on a two-man breakaway (the two Devils forwards combined for 7 points in the team’s 5-2 win).

Hopefully, for the sake of the Devils fanbase, this win can help lift the team out of the Eastern Conference’s basement. After being dealt the toughest schedule early in the season, according to Power Rankings Guru, New Jersey apparently has the third easiest schedule the rest of the way.

