Devils' Hughes nets two goals, including the game-winner, in preseason debut

Jack Hughes put forward a strong effort in his first preseason game. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

The ball is back in your court, Kaapo Kakko.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft dazzled in an NHL prospect tournament last week, but it’s now the most recent first-overall pick that has people talking.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Jack Hughes’ preseason debut with the New Jersey Devils against the Boston Bruins, the 18-year-old was able to find the back of the net in the second period.

🚨 GOAL! Scored by #86 Jack Hughes! pic.twitter.com/c1WmDJOUQL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 17, 2019

But he wasn’t done there. After the Bruins tied the game up with under a minute remaining in the third, the match was sent to overtime.

In the extra frame, Hughes showed everyone that he might have the ‘clutch gene’. (It’s still very early, mind you).

JACK WITH OT GAME-WINNER! pic.twitter.com/4H5g5H8sAt — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 17, 2019

The youngster was able to send home a nice feed from off-season addition Nikita Gusev to put the Bruins to bed.

WE VERY MUCH STILL LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/75eQqsqzzD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 17, 2019

It’s certainly a positive sign to see the two forwards building chemistry, as it’s likely they’ll open up the regular season playing together on the team’s second line.

Story continues

If you’re a Devils fan, you have to be encouraged about this preseason effort by Hughes. He certainly looked the part of a first overall selection on Monday night.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports