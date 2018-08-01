New Humboldt Broncos goalie will honour 16 crash victims on mask

New Humboldt Broncos goaltender Dane Dow will commemorate the 16 victims of the devastating crash involving the team’s charter bus last April with the mask he will wear throughout the upcoming season.

Dow, acquired from the AJHL’s Drumheller Dragons this summer, reached out to custom mask creators Schinny Designs to sketch out a piece of art that is as touching as it is masterfully done.

Video of the recent Humboldt Broncos mask I finished to help show the ghosted features. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/am6HyIaEP0 — Schinny Designs (@SchinnyDesigns) July 30, 2018





“Humboldt Strong” is featured prominently on each side of the mask, above the green and gold ribbon worn by supporting members of the hockey community and the team’s logo, while the victims’ names are “ghosted” throughout the design using a special paint to reflect the letters as Dow moves his head.

The mask will be on display for the Broncos’ home opener Sept. 12.