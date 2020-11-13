New Florida man Tom Brady loses jet skis in Tropical Storm Eta

Tom Brady is new to this whole Florida thing.

The 20-year New England resident wasn’t prepared when Tropical Storm Eta arrived Wednesday bearing down on his Tampa mansion — and his toys. He was caught off guard by the storm and watched it sweep his jet skis away.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the tale on Thursday about his first experience with a big Florida storm.

“The hurricane, that was a trip last night for me,” Brady told reporters, per Boston.com. “I had a dock and it broke, floated away.

“I had these jet skis on, I saw those things sitting in the middle of the bay and I was going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty surreal’ and I was kinda laughing. ‘Well, you’ll get the jet skis back.’”

Brady gets an assists from his neighbors

It sounds like Brady and Gisele Bundchen and the kids are all right. It also sounds like he’s friendly with his new neighbors, who helped him retrieve his lost jet skis.

Tom Brady described his first experience with a tropical storm. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) More

“We dragged ’em back,” Brady continued. “They were about 300 yards away at someone else’s house and I got a bunch of messages from people that were like, ‘Hey man, are your jet skis ...?”

It’s nice to know that the Bundchen/Brady family is making friends. Moving to a new city can be hard.

Brady made sure to not make light of the storm acknowledging that “people are dealing with a lot worst than that.”

Eta resulted in torrential rains and flooding in parts of Central Florida and Northern Florida. A man in Sarasota died in the storm, which moved north through Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to CNN, flooding in North Carolina resulted in five deaths.

More from Yahoo Sports: