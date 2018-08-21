New exciting changes to Yahoo Fantasy Hockey

Even Alexander Ovechkin is checking out the Yahoo Fantasy app on his phone, probably. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Yahoo Fantasy Hockey is officially back! And there’s a lot to be excited about in 2018-19.

This season will see some new changes made to standard leagues that will affect the way you draft your team.

For starters, penalty minutes will no longer be a category in standard leagues. Much as in reality, there’s no longer a reward for when a player takes a trip to the sin bin. But fortunately, players who do play with a physical edge will be recognized in standard leagues with hits now a standard category.

The change definitely makes a lot of sense considering how much more of a positive impact a hit has on a game opposed to a penalty. This will help boost the value of star players such as Alexander Ovechkin, Jamie Benn and Evander Kane, who dished out quite a few checks last season.

The most impactful player to gain dual eligibility is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers, as he gained the left-wing tag while also being available to slot in at centre. Tyler Seguin, who was once available to slide into both the centre and right wing position, can now only be deployed down the middle.

Here’s the current top ten on Yahoo Fantasy according to their average draft position.

