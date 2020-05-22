Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring sells for $1.025 million at coronavirus charity auction

One lucky fan has officially brought home a piece of New England Patriots history on Thursday.

It just didn’t come cheap.

The winning bid for Robert Kraft’s championship ring from their overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI came in at $1.025 million on Thursday, part of the All-In Challenge to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.

There were 35 total bids in the auction before it closed, though the price quickly escalated from the initial $75,000 asking price. The price jumped up almost instantly to more than $330,000, and then surpassed $1 million with nine days left in the auction.

The massive ring marked New England’s fifth Super Bowl win, which it claimed after the trademark 28-3 comeback in 2017. The ring has 283 diamonds, to reference the score of that game before the comeback, is 5.1 carats in weight and made with 10-karat white gold. It also has “We Are All Patriots 2-3-02” and “Greatest Comeback Ever” inscribed.

Kraft said he picked this ring specifically for the auction because of the comeback.

“We came back, and we won,” Kraft said while announcing the auction. “And I thought about what’s going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health-care workers. “It showed how we came back. We’re the greatest country in the world with the greatest people who feel a sense of team and work together during the toughest times.”

Kraft also included a trip to Gillette Stadium in the team’s private plane, a presentation of the ring in their trophy room and personal time with him.

As of Thursday night, the All-In Challenge had raised more than $45.5 million for coronavirus relief. The challenge was founded by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and benefits Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hands the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

