Disney+ UK: Everything new coming in September 2020

Spies In Disguise, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will all launch on Disney+ UK in September.

Disney+ has announced the new releases coming to the streaming service in September, 2020.

Disney’s VOD platform launched in the UK in March, packed to the rafters with movies and shows, but as with all streaming service, there’s always room for something new.

Big highlights include new live action adventure Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, animated hit Spies In Disguise starring Tom Holland and Will Smith, and a new documentary series that explore’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Here’s what you can look forward to on Disney+ in September.

Disney+ Originals

Spies In Disguise - 11 September

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic... pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals - 25 September

View photos A still from Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney) More

The brand new live-action Disney+ original movie, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will stream exclusively on the service from 25 September. Watch your favourite Disney Channel actors, like Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), lead a dynamic ensemble cast of royal recruits who inspire audiences of all ages to forge their own destinies and tap into their inner superheroes.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - 25 September

View photos Grace, the baby Western Lowland Gorilla in Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney) More

Disney+‘s “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”, produced by National Geographic and narrated by Disney fan favourite Josh Gad, gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers get unprecedented access to some of the most rare and beautiful creatures on the planet and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with the parks’ 5,000 plus animals. Each of the eight episodes dives into the details within The Most Magical Place on Earth, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, operations and Imagineering.

Violetta S3 - 18 September

The third series of Disney’s Argentinian series lands on Disney+ in September. It tells the story of music prodigy teen who returns to her native Argentina after years of living in Europe.

Soy Luna S2-3 - 18 September

Another Latin American Disney hit lands on Disney+ in September. The second and third series of this Argentine-Mexican series will be available to stream from 18 September.

