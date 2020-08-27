'Love Island' bosses launching new dating show 'The Cabins'

A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London in 2016 (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

ITV2 is launching a new show that will challenge singletons to “the most revealing first date of their lives”.

Entitled The Cabins, the programme will see a cast of singles ditching their dating apps and trying something different to find true love.

They will be paired up and will move into cosy log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

The couples will then spend 24 hours together in their intimate cabins, as viewers watch to see if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

After they make it through the 24 hours, the pairs then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together or walk away.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said The Cabins is “a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions”.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love,” he said.

Casting is currently underway for the series.

The news comes after this summer’s series of Love Island was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in May, ITV's Director of Television Kevin Lygo said the hit show would “be back stronger than ever in 2021”.