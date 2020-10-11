New 3.5km cycling and jogging path links East Coast Park to Changi Airport

Velociraptors seen on display along the "Jurassic Mile" segment of the newly opened Changi Airport Connector on Sunday (11 October). (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Fancy taking a healthier route to the airport? Now you can, thanks to the newly opened Changi Airport Connector.

The 3.5km cycling and jogging path, which starts close to the National Service Resort & Country Club and ends just outside Terminal 2, was officially opened by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (11 October).

During a preview tour, members of the media were taken along a stretch of the path called “Jurassic Mile”, which features “life-sized” displays of nine dinosaur species – ranging from the Tyrannosaurus Rex to Velociraptors and Ankylosauruses.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, who officiated the launch of the Changi Airport Connector on Sunday (11 October), posing with a Tyrannosaurus Rex display. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

Dinosaurs seen on display along the Changi Airport Connector's "Jurassic Mile" on Sunday (11 October). (PHOTOS: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

At the airport end of the path, the HUB & Spoke pit stop offers services such as showers, bicycle rental, a DIY bicycle repair station and washing bay, as well as bicycle parking and lockers.

Dining options are also available at the pit stop’s cafe – open from 7.30 to 9.30pm daily – while the GoCycling store – open from 10am to 8pm Monday to Friday; from 9am to 9pm on weekends – lets customers rent bicycles, which can later be returned at any of their other seven outlets around the island.

The showers are available from 7am to 10pm daily – at $3 per entry or $5 for a two-time entry – and provide amenities such as shampoo, body wash and hair dryers, as well as lockers. The 24-hour bicycle lockers cost $5 per use for a whole day.

The Hub & Spoke pit stop outside Changi Airport's Terminal 2 offers services including showers, a DIY bicycle repair station, bicycle lockers as well as a cafe. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

“We’re very happy that the opening of the Changi Airport Connector has made cycling to work possible for the airport community. This place can also become a great weekend getaway for local residents who love the outdoors,” said Jayson Goh, Changi Airport Group’s managing director for airport management operations.

“More importantly, when travel reopens, we hope this will give visitors to Singapore a new way of experiencing East Coast Park as well as a new way of entering the city on bicycle,” he added.

