‘Worst we’ve seen so far’: New COVID-19 variant sparks urgent call to close borders from premiers of Ontario, Alberta

As concerns grown about the new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, Canadian premiers are calling on the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to halt flights to countries in Africa where this variant has been recorded.

This morning, I was briefed by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, about the new variant that’s been found in several countries.



I am extremely concerned about the risks it poses. The federal government needs to act today.

"I was briefed by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, about the new variant that's been found in several countries in Africa that early reports suggest could be vaccine resistant," a statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford reds.

We cannot repeat the same mistakes that allowed the Alpha and Delta variants to enter our country. Our best defense right now is stopping the variant at the border. Until we are certain that the vaccines are effective against this new variant, I am calling on the Government of Canada to follow other governments by immediately banning all flights and passengers from countries of concern.Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ford's statement also calls for an additional requirement that anyone arriving before this flight ban can be implemented be tested and quarantined, in addition to reintroducing testing on arrival for all travellers coming to Canada, regardless of the country they are travelling from.

I call on the federal government to follow Britain’s lead by banning travel from countries where this dangerous new Covid-19 variant is circulating.



Canada must not repeat the mistake of its open-borders policy at the beginning of the global pandemic.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney echoed the Ontario premier, also calling for a flight ban from countries where this variant has been detected.

"I call on the federal government to follow Britain’s lead by banning travel from countries where this dangerous new COVID19 variant is circulating," a tweet from Kenney reads. "Canada must not repeat the mistake of its open-borders policy at the beginning of the global pandemic."

This comes after the U.K. suspended flights from six African countries (South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe), after this "super variant" was called "worst we've seen so far" by authorities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said flights from Africa should be suspended.

"They should be suspended until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant and travellers returning from this region should respect strict quarantine rules," she said.

"We do know that mutations could lead to the emergence and spread of even more concerning variants of the virus, that could spread worldwide within a few months. It is now important that all of us in Europe act very swiftly, decisively and united."

Belgium has confirmed one case of this variant, the first in the European Union, with additional cases detected in Hong Kong and Israel.