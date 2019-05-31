New Balance drops Kawhi billboard in Oakland

The King is coming.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals immediately put to rest any concerns the Toronto Raptors would shrink under the league’s brightest lights, and a new billboard in Oakland proves they are ready for the highest level of trash talk as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Oh yes. The King of the North is coming.

Commuters in Oakland woke up Friday morning to a billboard of a completely unbothered Kawhi Leonard staring back with his arms folded in front of him, a hit list of Orlando, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee crossed out over his shoulder with Golden State listed next in the crosshairs.

Leonard had 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a 118-109 Raptors win.

The King of the North and the rest of the Raptors arrive in Oakland for Game 3 Wednesday.

More NBA Finals coverage from Yahoo Sports