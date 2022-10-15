Neves scores penalty and Sá saves one to edge Wolves past Nottingham Forest

Peter Lansley at Molineux
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Nick Potts/PA</span>
Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

José Sá may be playing with a broken wrist but his save from Brennan Johnson’s late penalty gave Wolves a big helping hand as, combined with Rúben Neves’s successful spot-kick, the managerless West Midlanders moved out of the relegation zone.

The Portuguese goalkeeper, who also salvaged a point against Fulham in August when saving Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty, dived to repel Johnson’s spot-kick in the 79th minute to deepen Forest’s struggles in a derby dominated by four big equally shared VAR calls.

Steve Davis, the Wolverhampton-born caretaker manager since Bruno Lage’s dismissal a fortnight ago, was able to celebrate his first win as Wolves prepare to step up their pursuit of a permanent new coach this coming week.

Wolves will have taken pleasure from the victory after a pre-match tweet from Nottingham Forest’s official account wound them up. The post showed Emmanuel Dennis taming three puppy Wolves, alongside the word ‘Playtime’, but was taken down at lunchtime.

The signing video of Diego Costa, with the veteran warrior taming three wolves, was rather more impressive than anything the team had produced this season so Forest’s hubris was perhaps justifiable. Still, it was bound to wind up home supporters and, it is understood, the players.

Wolves certainly played the first half with all points to prove and were unfortunate not to be leading, with Adama Traoré, in particular, leading Forest a merry dance but unable to conjure the requisite final pass.

He would cross long, as when left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri headed over with Costa growling for a near-post ball, or shoot wide of the near post, as he did when played in by Matheus Nunes, when the far side of the goal looked the better option.

Forest, who had won on three of their previous five visits to Molineux, looked content to bank up and play on the counterattack. They also had a VAR check for a possible penalty when Neco Williams’ shot struck Toti’s arm.

Wolves’ decision-making in the final third was their main issue, as they dominated possession and played with a vibrancy epitomised by Aït-Nouri. The left-back may have been recalled for the pace to counter the threat of Johnson but instead he spent most of the game flying forwards.

In one such instance, as Costa allowed Daniel Podence’s pass to go by him, the Frenchman sprinted in advance of all his teammates before flashing a left-footed shot wide of the far post. When Traoré did get his radar right, Max Kilman headed against the inside of the far post, and the ball rebounded into the grateful arms of Dean Henderson.

Wolves finally got the break they have craved early in the second half. Traoré cut back inside and shot left-footed and when VAR eventually sent Tomas Bramall, the referee, over to the monitor, he adjudged that Harry Toffolo had handled. Neves smashed in a controlled penalty beyond Henderson’s dive to the right.

Wolves goalkeeper José Sá (right) saves a penalty from Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.
Aside from Morgan Gibbs-White curling over a couple of long-range efforts against his former club, most of the second half revolved around VAR calls. Nunes was censured for pulling over Ryan Yates but from the ensuing penalty, Sá dived to his left to produce a superb save from Johnson’s kick.

