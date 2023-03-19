Are The Nevers' New Episodes Worth Your Time? Well, That Depends — Plus, A Quick Recap of the End of Season 1

Starting Monday, The Nevers will come up once again in the rotation on Tubi’s WB TV Watchlist Channel. That means you can watch the entire first/only season of the former HBO drama — including Episodes 7 through 12, which never aired on the premium cable network — through Thursday… or the next time it rolls around.

But should you? The answer to that question is more complicated than the inner workings of Penance Adair’s most advanced prototype. Viewers who followed the first half of the series, which aired in 2021 before being cancelled in late 2022 and sold to Tubi in January, certainly were left hanging by a midseason finale that completely upended the narrative.

What had seemed like a steampunk fantasy series about an orphanage for youth with otherworldly powers in Victorian London was revealed to be a sci-fi story about a soldier from the future whose consciousness had somehow been thrown back in time/engulfed in a simulation/who the heck even knows? (And if you think that sentence was a lot, try watching Episode 6.) Also of note: A giant, glowing alien known as the galanthi, which was lodged under the city, was either going to save or destroy humanity.

So, back to the original question: Is The Nevers’ back half worth your time? From a plot perspective, probably not. The narrative meanders. New characters are introduced into an already overstuffed cast. Far too much screen time is taken up with Maladie’s nonsensical ravings. And if you’re looking for firm answers about the galanthi and its purpose, we… would advise you to temper those expectations.

However: The relationship between Amalia True (played by Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (played by Ann Skelly) has always been the quirky show’s beating heart, and it remains so in Episodes 7 through the finale. If you at all enjoy seeing Donnelly and Skelly move from plucky banter to touching earnestness and back again — sometimes while landing punches or deploying doohickies — there’s plenty to love in the show’s second half.

If, y’know, you can make it through all the galanthi stuff. (And there’s a LOT of galanthi stuff.)

Below, find quick recaps of the final six episodes. Spoiler Alert: If you don’t want to know specifics, you should leave this post now. But if you’re ready to delve into The Nevers Season 1, Part 2, scroll down — and make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments!

