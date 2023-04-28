We never wanted to disrupt Eurovision with train strikes, union insists

Passengers wait at the barriers at King's Cross station in London following a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions. - James Manning/PA Wire

Militant trade union leaders are blaming strike laws for ruining rail services for thousands of people travelling to next month’s Eurovision song contest in Liverpool.

Senior union sources have told the Telegraph that strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) are “not connected to Eurovision”.

They have instead blamed Trades Union laws that force leaders to give two weeks’ notice before industrial action. Saturday May 13 is the “next available date”, the sources said.

The timing has puzzled rail bosses, however, as the RMT could have opted for May 12 instead – minimising some of the disruption for Ukrainian people travelling to the event following the country’s Eurovision victory last year.

The RMT today refused to comment on its industrial action strategy with a spokesman for the union pointing the finger at train companies and the Government for “torpedoing” the talks.

The union’s decision to launch a fresh wave of industrial action is the latest in a series of shocks during the year-long dispute.

Senior industry figures had drawn a line under the situation after the RMT agreed to put a proposed deal from train operators to a ballot of its members.

While the RMT publicly accused its employers of “reneging” on the deal on Thursday evening, it is thought that the change of heart was based on a different “interpretation” of clauses that have not been changed.

But the targeting of Eurovision, seen as a significant show of solidarity by contestants for Ukraine, will spark renewed questions about links between Russian separatists and one of the RMT’s top officials.

RMT Assistant General Secretary Eddie Dempsey - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eddie Dempsey, senior assistant general secretary at the RMT, wrote a gushing obituary about Alexei Mozgovoi, the former Russia-backed militia leader of rebel-held Donbass region.

Originally appearing in left-wing newspaper The Morning Star – before being removed – the article was republished by the Russia Insider website. Mr Dempsey had previously met Mr Mozgovoi on a trip to the region.

Story continues

Published in 2015, Mr Dempsey said Mr Mozgovoi “led 3,000 volunteers – incorporating a communist battalion – within his Ghost Brigade… who have [been] resisting the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation of the US/EU-backed Kiev junta for more than a year”.

Mr Dempsey went on to hail Mr Mozgovoi for “expos[ing] claims by Western politicians and their puppets in Kiev that the Novorossiyan resistance is no more than a Russian invasion”.

Responding to the accusations when they were revealed a year ago, the RMT said that “the union does not support either Vladimir Putin or his actions in Ukraine”.

Mr Dempsey said: “I fully agree with the union’s position.”