Never Trumpers Don’t Have to Go Squishy on Roe v. Wade

Matt Lewis
·7 min read
Luis G Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Luis G Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The absolute freakout by the mainstream media and Democrats over the likely-imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade didn’t surprise me.

What did surprise me was how some of conservatism’s erstwhile leading lights want to pump the brakes. Shouldn’t we be celebrating? What gives? I wondered. Then I remembered: Trump.

I expected the left and sympathetic media to frame overturning Roe as the coming end of western civilization, but I was baffled by some Never Trump conservatives expressing opposition to the pro-life movement’s biggest victory.

This was the moral issue of the conservative movement for the last fifty years, during which time most of these folks were loyal conservatives. To the degree the Republican “big tent” had a litmus test, this was it.

Mitch McConnell Played the Long Game and Just Transformed America

But this decision (should it become official next month), couldn’t have happened without Trump, who nominated three of the nine justices on the Court. This is where things get weird to be a Never Trumper who still identifies as a conservative.

The first example out of the gate was New York Times columnist Bret Stephens. To be fair, Stephens contends he was always a “pro-choice conservative,” but he previously said he “wouldn’t be entirely sorry if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade” because “abortion rights would be more secure, not less, if they had been achieved through normal legislative processes or ideally with a constitutional amendment.”

But once it actually became clear that the court was on the verge of overturning Roe, Stephens immediately published a column saying that although Roe “was an ill-judged decision,” overturning it “would be a radical, not conservative, choice.”

The gist of his take is that conservatism, as a philosophy, opposes abrupt change. If you call a fifty-year struggle to return to the pre-1973 status quo where state legislatures had a say “abrupt,” I suppose that’s what this is. But it’s also how our system is adjudicated; if Roe is overturned, it will be because conservatives went through the proper channels in our democracy.

Having previously written that we should “repeal the 2nd amendment,” Stephens’ drift away from conservative orthodoxy is not surprising.

I was more surprised by the next example, Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, who served in the 1990s as a pro-life Republican congressman from Florida. This week, Scarborough used his Twitter feed to promote columns that were critical of overturning Roe. He also took to the air to express his dismay at the likely end of Roe.

“This isn't about abortion. This is about a woman's freedom,” Scarborough said on MSNBC this week. “This is about Americans' freedom. It's about autonomy over their lives. Control over their lives. Freedom with what they do with their lives. It's autonomy over a woman's reproductive freedoms. You talk about extreme..."

During another segment, Scarborough said 70 percent of Americans support abortion as a “constitutional right,” adding “Americans will rightly conclude that their voices and their votes no longer matter.”

Reached for comment, Scarborough, a lawyer by training, told me he worries that overturning this popular precedent will harm the legitimacy of the court. He also noted: “The embrace of increasingly extreme positions makes my previous view that social issues should largely be handled by states, and not nine unelected federal judges, untenable.”

“When I previously held this [anti-Roe] position,” Scarborough continued, “I looked to Republican governors like Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney, and George Voinovich as examples of Republicans who were more reasonable than radical. Those days are long gone.”

He’s not wrong. Moreover, we have a conservative legal community that, as Scarborough tells me, “now celebrates the likes of John Eastman and Ginni Thomas.”

In my mind, the question over whether Roe is constitutional (and whether abortion is morally correct) are separate (and more pertinent) questions from whether Republican-controlled states will handle the next step in a competent and compassionate manner. But Scarborough’s concerns about the Republican Party and some red states are not insane.

Indeed, even some Never Trump conservatives who support overturning Roe have concerns about how the states will handle the next step. "Returning Roe to the states, which I think is the correct decision as a constitutional matter, will be landing this issue into the dumbest wave of culture war legislation that I've seen in my life,” says David French of The Dispatch. Of course, when it comes to abortion, as French points out, Democrats are doing the same thing, in reverse, in blue states.

To be sure, there are gradations of Never Trump conservatives.

People such as The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin or MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace have long-since abandoned any pretense of being conservative or Republican. Others have come to the opposite conclusion when it comes to this issue. Consider Peggy Noonan’s Wall Street Journal piece “The End of Roe v. Wade Will Be Good For America.”

Then, there are some people who are no longer making an issue on moral or ethical grounds, but instead focusing on political grounds.

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele (now a political analyst for MSNBC) fits into this latter category. While I disagree that this former seminary student has gone “full abort lib” (as one conservative outlet put it), during a recent segment on MSNBC, Steele seemed to focus his commentary on the political backlash—and on extreme hypotheticals, such as a 10-year old girl who is raped by her father and lives in a state that bans all abortions—not on whether abortion is good or whether the 1973 decision was constitutional.

During a phone call on Friday, Steele confirmed that he still believes in a culture of life, and agrees that Roe was wrongly decided fifty years ago. “I have always been and still firmly remain pro-life as a Catholic, as someone who, when I was in the seminary had the opportunity to minister in this space with some folks that I knew. So this for me is very personal,” he said. “Also, as an adopted child,” Steele continued, “I understand more than many can appreciate what choice means—especially when your mother chooses life, which is what Deuteronomy and the gospels teach.”

But Steele’s position is nuanced. He notes that abortion rates are already falling, and credits science and technology for changing the narrative around the issue. He believes the pro-life cause has not done enough to support women who might be left in a lurch if abortion is no longer an option. And he worries that overturning Roe now will put the lives of women in the hands of state legislatures that are "putting a bounty on her womb."

Along those lines, over at The Bulwark, Jonathan V. Last (formerly of the Weekly Standard), wrote that,“For the first time since the days of Jim Crow, it is going to matter a lot what state you live in.”

Trump Is the Only Thing Holding the Democrats Together

This inevitably brings us to Donald Trump and the Trump-era Republican Party. In recent years, many decent conservatives who could not abide Trump’s illiberal policies and vulgarian rhetoric, made common cause with Democrats (and Democratic-adjacent media outlets). Theoretically, many opposed the elevation of a New York pro-choice politician because of their pro-life worldview, not in spite of it.

That’s a crisis of Never Trumpism.

In these tribalistic times, however, it’s nearly impossible to sustain an à la carte ideology. There are immense pressures on members of both parties to conform to their side's entire slate of policy preferences. Not doing so requires constantly reasserting your independence.

By embracing Trump, pro-lifers helped elect a man who would nominate three Supreme Court justices, making it possible for Roe to (likely) be overturned. It is understandable why some people who prioritize the life issue would ultimately make peace with Trump.

"On social issues, the GOP and the Democratic Party remain miles apart, even if Trump acts like Hugh Hefner,” French told me. But by embracing Trump, pro-lifers also allowed their noble cause to be tainted by all the bad Trumpian baggage. This allowed their political opponents to plausibly conflate authoritarian Trumpism with the right to life, and thus causing some former allies to head for the hills.

What we are seeing now is the likely inevitable next step in the GOP reordering—whereby more Never Trump conservatives will effectively be absorbed into the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, a generation of young Americans will likely conflate the life issue with MAGA and QAnon and The Big Lie. This is both tragic and ironic.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Don't underestimate Fleury, he's been here before

    If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • How the Leafs neutralized Lightning's stars

    The Maple Leafs frustrated the Lightning's stars in its Game 1 rout, beginning with a five-minute penalty kill while the game was still goalless. Toronto's short-handed game has been impressive all season long but TicTacTOmar credits the Leafs coaching staff with making it playoff proof.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the

  • From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — From the stadium to the sea, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans Tuesday for this summer's MLB All-Star Game, the franchise's first time as host in 42 years. Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and the game was canceled. Last year's game was played in Denver. The stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier located 18 miles west of Chavez Ravine will be the backdrops for events start

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi