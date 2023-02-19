It’s never too late to play the piano and ‘get on to some Beethoven’

Kevin James plays a Grand Piano placed on Brimham Rocks in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to highlight the importance of nature and its profound impact on the arts

When he was a little boy, 92-year-old Harry assumed that he would learn to read, write and play the piano, “Because everybody had one”. His first gig was playing, aged six, for a street party to celebrate the coronation of King George VI. Now he is the oldest contestant on The Piano, a musical reality show on Channel 4, presented by the ubiquitous Claudia Winkleman.

The instrument’s fortunes have fluctuated sharply since Harry was a boy. From being a domestic staple, the piano became a domestic encumbrance: unwieldy, space-invading, pointless in an age of recorded sound.

Yet even in the years of its bleakest doldrums, the piano continued to exert its hold over the human heart, with films such as Jane Campion’s The Piano and Roman Polanski’s The Pianist; and books including Daniel Mason’s The Piano Tuner.

The remarkable comeback of the piano as part of everyday life can probably be dated to 2008, with Play Me, I’m Yours, a street piano installation by the artist Luke Jerram that reached the UK in 2012. One of those public pianos was donated by Sir Elton John to St Pancras Station in 2016, and it is at St Pancras, where some six million passersby provide the largest daily audience for any public piano in the country, that The Piano begins, with future episodes in Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Unseen by the performers are the judges: classical pianist Lang Lang and affable singer-songwriter Mika, who have to decide which amateur pianist will play at the Festival Hall. It is an impossible decision. How to choose between nonagenarian Harry, now caring for his beloved wife of 49 years, who has dementia but still responds to his playing; truck driver Jared, who taught himself to play in lockdown and executes a roof-raising boogie-woogie; and 11-year-old, half-Ukrainian Ilya, whose teacher instructs him online from Kyiv (“You may hear some bombs”).

In the end, the competition element is all but irrelevant. What emerges most clearly is the joy of these amateur pianists in discovering their love of music. In a recent interview, the Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings discussed taking up the piano: “I like to step into someone else’s world… I want to get on to some Beethoven…”

From Kermit the frog playing banjo (which caused some harrumphing when Martin Handley featured it yesterday on Radio 3’s breakfast show), to footballers, truck drivers and ex-ravers coming to the piano from all sorts of different directions, the real message is that playing an instrument, at any age or level of expertise, makes everyone feel better.

The beauty of pancakes

Shrove Tuesday is upon us, and while the housewives of Olney, in Buckinghamshire, prepare to take part in a pancake race believed to date back to 1445, a new generation of pancake-fanciers are apparently ordering in their Shrovetide delicacies via Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

This is wrong in so many ways: however you consume them, from blinis to Kaiserschmarrn, pancakes have two indispensable qualities: first, they are best served straight from the frying pan – which means making them yourself. And second, along with eggs, flour and milk, comic disaster is an essential ingredient. If the first one comes out edible, you are doing it wrong.