We never thought we'd see Kylie Jenner with a scraggly fringe haircut like this

Proving that it's officially the season of cosy hairstyles – and not just gloomy weather outside our windows – is Kylie Jenner and her brand new fringe haircut. *Cheers in autumn and pumpkin spiced lattés*

To debut such a dramatic chop, Kylie, ofc, took to none other than the Acne Studios Paris Fashion Week Runway show. And admittedly, while many were fixated on Kylie's 'fit – thanks to her being the new face of the fashion brand – over on the Cosmo Beauty Desk, we were all about the glam... aka, her transformative hairstyle.

See said look below:

Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images

Now, while Ky's fringe is not as prominent as say, my block cut circa 2004 (y'know, the classic primary school 'do), she's clearly had some inches chopped off of her face-framing strands, making for a longer, scragglier look.

In comparison to her usual preened-to-perfection style, this 'do is effortless yet chic. And as ever, we love that the mum-of-two is branching out and experimenting with beauty.



Oh, and if you haven't already seen thee viral video taking over everyone's TikTok FYP's, see below.

Yes, that is Kylie herself and Spanish superstar, Rosalía sitting on the front row, recreating their iconic screaming meme from 2020.

Sidenote: Seeing as the two look almost identical and fans are struggling to differentiate between them both in the comments of their video, Kylie is on the left and Rosalía is on the right.

Investigative journalism at its finest. You're so welcome.



