‘I never thought a ten-month job would end up being my pension’: what it’s like to be a Doctor Who companion

The vast expanse of time and space can be a lonely place. No wonder the Doctor rarely travels it alone. Since his Tardis first materialised on our screens 60 years ago, the renegade Timelord has been accompanied by a succession of loyal companions. Male and female, old and young, human and alien, even the odd robot dog – the Doctor has spouted cod-scientific jargon to them all.

From Ace, Adric and Amy to Vicki and Zoe, companions have become a crucial component of the BBC sci-fi franchise. They’re co-protagonists who humanise the Doctor, while us viewers experience the wonders of the universe through their eyes.

When the show returns this weekend for a trilogy of 60th anniversary specials, fan favourite Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) rejoins David Tennant’s Doctor in that familiar blue police box. Ncuti Gatwa then inherits the sonic screwdriver this Christmas, together with brand new sidekick Ruby Sunday (former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson).

What’s it like roaming the galaxy alongside an adventurer with two hearts and a changing face? We tracked down four companions from different eras to hear their stories of lung-busting screams and hair-raising stunts, of scary monsters and skimpy outfits.

1960s: “It was like being a pop star”

Carole Ann Ford, now 83, played the First Doctor’s teenage granddaughter Susan Foreman for 51 episodes from the show’s inception in 1963.

“Doctor Who sounded incredible – and it was! I’d be doing something different, in a new place and time, almost every week. The perfect part. Years later, I asked [founding producer] Verity Lambert why she thought I was right for the role of Susan and she said ‘Well, you were strange.’

When the character was described to me, she was hyper-intelligent – typecasting, of course! – and telepathic. That all changed because [head of BBC drama] Sydney Newman wanted a girl-next-door to be the eyes and ears of the viewer. I understood but that wasn’t as interesting. I was young and fit, a trained dancer and acrobat. I would’ve loved to have made Susan more active and feisty, so was a little nonplussed when I had to twist my ankle and scream so frequently. I got to fight a few aliens but not as often as I’d like.

The special effects people were amazingly resourceful. There was no CGI or big budget. They’d knock up a few bits of plywood, paint them and make do. My daughter was terrified by the Daleks, so I brought her into the studio to sit inside one. She had great fun zooming around in it like a dodgem car. I thought it would cure her but the next time they came on TV, she screamed again.

William Hartnell took his grandfatherly role a bit too seriously. I’d come to work wearing fabulous new fashions from Mary Quant or Biba, and Bill would say, ‘Not another outfit! Do you realise, young lady, that after this you may be out of work for years!’ I’d say, ‘Thanks, Bill, that’s reassuring!’ Recording episodes at Lime Grove was stressful. We shot it all in a single take in this cramped studio full of vast cameras with cables twining everywhere. It’s a wonder we didn’t break our necks. If it got too hot, automatic sprinklers came on and we’d all be drenched.

Afterwards we’d pile into the BBC Bar and I’d order a champagne cocktail. Bill would say, ‘What are you doing, drinking champagne at your age?’ I said, ‘Bill, I’m not actually 15! You’re not actually my grandfather! I’m a grown woman and can drink what I like, so buzz off!’ The next week in my dressing room, I found flowers, a magnum of champagne and a card saying ‘I’m sorry, I’ll leave you to live your life as you want.’

The reaction was phenomenal. There was nothing else like Doctor Who at the time – Star Trek didn’t come along until three years later – so we were trailblazers. It was like being a pop star. I was constantly stopped in the street. Eventually it all became predictable. We’d land somewhere, I’d dash out, get into trouble, then they had to rescue me. I was ready to leave after a year. I was jealous of later companions who got to do all the gung-ho things that I wanted to do. But at least Susan named the Tardis. It was her who first spelt out the initials, ‘Time And Relative Dimension In Space’. I still get fanmail from all over the world. I still get royalties too! It’s only something like tuppence from Tonga but they all add up.”

My favourite story: “The Edge Of Destruction. It created huge controversy because Susan got taken over by an alien force and tried to stab Ian [Chesterton, fellow companion] to death with a pair of scissors. Fighting with myself was marvellous to act. More of that please!”

1970s: “My leather leotard was of its time”

Louise Jameson, now 72, played tribal warrior Leela, companion to the Fourth Doctor, for 40 episodes between 1977 and 1978.

“There was a feminist wave coming through, so they made Leela fiercely independent. They took her clothes off to do it, mind you! I liked the fact that there was no filter between Leela’s brain and her mouth. What you saw was what you got. In a way, she’s similar to my other favourite role of all-time, Blanche in Tenko, which came five years later. They were both uneducated, brave, living on their wits. Except, of course, Blanche was in the real world and Leela was in sci-fi wearing a leather leotard!

Naively, I thought, ‘She lives in the jungle, it’s hot, so she wouldn’t wear much.’ And then all this interest piled in. Philip [Hinchcliffe, producer] said the costume was ‘for the dads’. You’d never get away with a comment like that now. They’d also probably cast a person of colour now and certainly wouldn’t let Leela have a knife, so she’s very much of her time. I based my performance on a little girl and a dog I knew. I got rid of all the clutter of adulthood. The dog had huge ears and was hyper-alert, so I copied its body language.

I loved doing the stunts. All I had to do was grab hold of some big burly bloke’s hand, flip it and he’d go flying across the room. It felt so powerful. They taught me aikido martial arts stances, so it looked like I knew what I was doing. We had to cut some of the fights after Mary Whitehouse complained. I was very adamant that Leela wouldn’t be a screamer. The only time I screamed was when a giant was trying to eat me. I defy anyone not to scream under those circumstances!

I got fanmail like you wouldn’t believe but one week, the post office muddled up the sacks. Instead of getting mine, I got Lis Sladen’s, who’d come before me as Sarah Jane Smith. I couldn’t resist reading a couple and they were like, ‘Get rid of this new woman and come back, we miss you!’ That brought me back to reality. I stayed less than a year but was ready to leave. Leela fell in love, stayed on Gallifrey and even got to keep K-9. But then the Doctor went and built another one, which was cheeky. I’m a massive fan of The Simpsons, so was hugely flattered that Matt Groening even knew of Leela, let alone name a character in Futurama after her.

The companion’s role was changing. Sarah-Jane was a journalist, so she had an enquiring mind, then Leela worked on instinct. We were the springboard for later, more resourceful companions. Scripts nowadays serve them much better. Women are having more of a say all-round, aren’t we? I’d return to Doctor Who in a nanosecond. I think Russell T Davies is a modern-day Shakespeare, so I’d hold a spear for him anytime. Who would’ve thought a 10-month job would end up being my pension?.”

My favourite story: “The Sun Makers. Leela became separated from the Doctor and got to control her own story. I wasn’t in the background going, ‘What it is, Doctor?’, I was literally in the driving seat – steering moon buggies around Pluto.”

1980s: “You don’t get many cranky sex symbols”

Janet Fielding, now 70, played Australian air hostess Tegan Jovanka, a companion of the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, between 1981 and 1984.

“John Nathan Turner [producer] was looking for a bossy Australian, so a friend in the Actors’ Co-operative wrote to him saying, ‘If you want a bossy Aussie, they don’t come much bossier than this one!’ He was amused by the letter, agreed to see me and I got the part. My family back in Brisbane were thrilled. They thought I was a bit mad trying to become an actor. Doctor Who convinced them it was legitimate.

I always saw Tegan as Lucy from Charlie Brown in space. She might’ve been there for the dads but she was cranky too. There weren’t many cranky sex symbols around in the Eighties! John’s partner Gary called her ‘a mouth on legs’ and it stuck. It’s still my Twitter handle today. She proved popular, partly because she vented her frustrations. People related to her. They’d think: ‘If I was in that situation, I might get a bit pissed off as well!’ You can detect her DNA in Donna [Catherine Tate’s character]. Another mouth on legs!

Tegan was bolshy but kickass too. I did some of my own stunts. In Castrovalva, I climbed down a rock face in 2in heels and a tight skirt. The special effects sometimes left a little to be desired but in those days, the show got 10m viewers, so the BBC didn’t care. ‘Brave heart, Tegan’ was ad-libbed by Peter Davison and people picked up on it, so it became a catchphrase. I was less keen on ‘Rabbits!’ but you’ve got to find a polite euphemism, I suppose. Australians don’t do many of those. We’re not a euphemistic race!

Companions rarely did longer than three years – by then, you know too much! – so I left after Resurrection of the Daleks. In 2020, Russell T Davies sent an email saying, ‘I might have just outed your character as gay on Twitter. Sorry about that.’ And I went, ‘That’s cool.’ It was an interesting twist which fitted with the times.

I’m pleasantly surprised it’s lasted to its 60th anniversary. It deserves to and I love the show’s eccentricity but the BBC just weren’t behind it. If Russell and [BBC drama controller] Jane Tranter hadn’t been such stars and led the 2005 reboot so passionately, we wouldn’t be talking about it today. It’s a different beast now. Much more glamorous, shot on film, Hollywood in scale. It was a treat to return last year for Jodie Whittaker’s last episode. I took about 30 seconds to say yes. The reaction to Tegan’s comeback was unbelievable. I thought she might’ve been forgotten but my Twitter feed lit up.

I was diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago and got love-bombed by the Doctor Who community. Peter came to visit and ended up putting on a fan convention with five former Doctors for a young people’s charity I run. It raised a lot of money. One of my costumes fetched £2,800. There have been many Doctors but only one Tegan. I’ll be Tegan forever. It’s just as well I like her!”

My favourite story: “Kinda and Snakedance, built around Tegan’s possession by The Mara. They don’t teach you at drama school how to do possession by an alien snake but I relished the challenge.”

2010s: “You leave Doctor Who but it never leaves you”

Mandip Gill, 35, played PC Yasmin Khan, companion to the Thirteenth Doctor, from 2018 to 2022.

“I didn’t know what the audition was for. The project was codenamed ‘Plane Hitters’ and it was a police part. I watch a lot of police documentaries and always fancied being in The Bill, so that was fine by me. When I found out it was actually Doctor Who, it felt like a real step up. I’d just done Casualty in the same building and they talked about this certain door always being shut – ‘We don’t use that door, it’s for Doctor Who.’ I’d never imagined someone with my Yorkshire accent on such a massive franchise. It seemed out of my league but I hit it off instantly with Jodie [Whittaker, aka the Doctor] at my second audition and cried when I got the part.

Two women in the Tardis might have felt fresh for viewers but we knew no different. We spent nine months in a bubble making the show. When we came out, there was lots of chat about the Doctor being a woman, me being South Asian and the show being politically correct. But it was just correct. There are Asian and black people living in Sheffield. Chris Chibnall is an amazing writer but he didn’t invent people of colour!

I did many of my own stunts. With wire work or climbing up scaffolding, ego kicks in. You want to do it yourself like Tom Cruise. There was lots of running down corridors, shouting ‘Doctor! Which door?’ I badly hurt my finger when I got hit by a Sea Devil during a sword fight. Who else gets to say that sentence? You do lots of acting opposite green screen with tennis balls on sticks or laser pointers so you know where to look: ‘The giant spider will be here.’ Of the monsters that were actually there, the scariest were the Weeping Angels. On a location shoot, it was really cold and they stood so still, I presumed they were statues. When one moved, I nearly jumped out of my skin.

Reaction to Yaz was overwhelmingly positive. People saw themselves in her. So many fans told me ‘I’ve been bullied’ or ‘I struggle with my mental health too.’ When she and the Doctor developed romantic feelings, I met people at conventions in tears, saying, ‘I’d never been able to admit my own sexuality’. Parents said ‘You saved my child’s life because they didn’t know how to tell us.’ Seeing those things on-screen opens up conversations in living rooms. The Doctor’s companions have always represented the audience. They ask the questions that viewers are asking. They’re your way in.

Our farewell, sitting on top of the Tardis, was a special moment. Loads of crew and execs came down to watch, even if they weren’t working on it. We both cried. Those tears weren’t acting. I was also lucky to be part of the companions’ support group scene. That room was full of iconic faces who’ve been part of Doctor Who for decades. There’s always camaraderie between companions. When you meet another, they say ‘I used to be you!’

I hope me and Jodie together shifted perceptions of where Doctor Who can go. The show has moved with the times and rightly so. If you’re not reflecting society, you’ll have a hard time getting new viewers. Doctor Who has been life-changing for me. You never truly leave it behind. And I kept some of Yaz’s leather jackets. If ever I want to feel like her, I can just slip one on.”

My favourite story: “Rosa or Demons Of The Punjab. I related to those stories on a personal level and always love mixing history with sci-fi.”

Doctor Who is on BBC One at 6:30pm on Saturday