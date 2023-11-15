He was never supposed to go back – how the Camerons’ career pact exploded

David has been at home, cooking meals for the family, while Samantha has been working full-time in her studio - Julian Simmonds

In 2016, three months after David Cameron hummed his way out of 10 Downing Street in the wake of the Brexit vote, his wife Samantha did what no spouse of a global leader had done before – launch a fashion brand.

“Sam waited patiently until he finished his time in office, which in the end came much faster than either of them expected,” says a source in the fashion industry. “But she had her plans prepared, and famously even did a pattern-cutting course while in Downing Street – and kept it all completely secret until they were out.”

David resigned in July and by November the fashion label’s name – Cefinn, an anagram of their children’s initials – had been revealed by Vogue. And while neither party has spoken openly about their pact, it was widely known that the Camerons had agreed: once his premiership was over, it was her turn.

In 2016, David resigned from his position as Prime Minister and his wife Samantha launched her fashion brand

Now, with his role as Foreign Secretary confirmed, the delicate balance between the couple – one that saw him cooking most of the family meals in their west London home and her working full time in the Cefinn studio – has been tipped off-centre.

For all the illustrious educational institutions listed on David’s CV, it was Samantha Sheffield – the daughter of a baronet and a descendent of King Charles II – who was the real blue blood. The pair first met through his sister as teenagers, but it took four years and a group holiday to Italy for romance to blossom; by the time she was 23 and he was 25 they were engaged.

“We were similar in some ways: brought up only 20 miles apart, with parents who, while of slightly different ages, moved in similar social circles,” wrote David in his autobiography For the Record. “But our friends on both sides couldn’t really understand what we were up to. I was the ambitious Tory apparatchik. She was the hippie-like art student.”

The dynamic of the artistic versus the political would continue well into their marriage. Before her husband’s career landed her in the public eye, Samantha was the creative director of Smythson and largely responsible for turning a once fusty stationery brand into an exciting new prospect. As wife of the prime minister, she stepped back from a leading role but continued on as a consultant.

David referenced these sacrifices in his autobiography. “Many of the arguments we had about politics were actually about logistics, rather than issues. Samantha worried hugely about how it would affect our life. Where would we live? How would we stay together? How much would we see of each other? She was right to ask all these questions: politics has been a destroyer of many strong marriages. For one person in the relationship it can become an obsession; for the other a duty, or even a burden.”

Burden it may have been – but Samantha used her time in Downing Street to strengthen important ties to the fashion industry. Much like Michelle Obama, her style choices became front-page news and she was known for wearing home-grown designers at an array of price points: Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, LK Bennett, Christopher Kane, Erdem and Roksanda. She became an ambassador for the British Fashion Council and regularly hosted events for London Fashion Week.

Samantha with Michele Obama at a Downing Street barbecue – both women became known for their style choices - AP

“I’m a big fan of hers,” says Fiona Golfar, a former editor at British Vogue. “She recognised the importance of the business of fashion and the entire industry loved her because she behaved so well – there was no snobbery or otherness, and she always remembered exactly who everyone was. So when she launched Cefinn there was a lot of good will towards her, no matter what people thought of her husband or his last few years in office.”

Of the two, it was Samantha who adjusted to post-power life far better than David (“it’s no secret that she was happy to be out of there,” says one source). While he was fretting about the impact Brexit would have on his legacy and writing his book in his expensive shepherd’s hut, she was busy designing collections, expanding her team and being interviewed by the media.

“He is unbelievably supportive – he always has been,” Samantha said of the years when her career was finally the focus. “On the days I go home and say, ‘I don’t think I can do this, darling,’ he’s like, ‘Come on, glass of wine, you can do it!’ He’s like, you know, ‘I did my thing; your turn to do your thing’.”

By talking quite openly about their marriage in the press – about David’s love of cooking big family breakfasts, about their joint early-morning yoga sessions and the box sets they watched together – Samantha also softened the entire Cameron image.

Samantha used her time in Downing Street to strengthen important ties to the fashion industry - Getty

At the same time, she was savvy enough to draw a line between Conservative politics and her own brand. “Sam was clever not to name Cefinn after herself,” says the fashion source. “And yes, there are still certain publications that won’t feature Cefinn because of who she is, but there are also plenty of shoppers who have no idea who launched it.”

Equally, she has never hidden from the fact that her married name gave her an advantage, conceding in a Telegraph panel that being a Cameron made raising money and getting publicity that much easier than it was for other designers.

“Sam has had some huge interviews with major publications because she has had an interesting life and a unique experience,” says the fashion source. “But she has also had to contend with the fact that she divides people because he is a divisive figure and she is associated with him.”

Although with her brand now in its seventh year, Samantha’s political connections feel less important than they once did. “If she was just a woman with a powerful husband she wouldn’t have gotten very far,” says Golfar. “She’s trodden a very fine line between being his supportive wife and being her own person, and she has managed to do so well because she is quite an authentic person. People see her as someone in her own right rather than as David Cameron’s wife.”

Still, the past seven years have been far from plain sailing for the couple. Cefinn, which focuses largely on tailored workwear for women of all ages, had a difficult pandemic and racked up more than £2 million in losses, while David has had to contend with the Greensill scandal and finding himself somewhat at sea professionally while only in his 50s.

“He stepped down and wrote a book that nobody read, but she made a brand that lots of people bought – he undoubtedly felt much more in the wilderness than she did and I imagine that had an impact on both of them,” says Golfar, who points out that David would never have returned to government without Samantha’s full support. “She’s a very modern woman – she’s cool; she knows who she is – and he wouldn’t have done this without her agreeing to every aspect of it. She’s not a wallflower wife.”

In recent months, the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie have been seen wearing Samantha Cameron's brand

“She’s probably relieved he’s back in public office,” agrees the fashion source. “Life is difficult when you’ve got a depressed husband at home and now their children are older [the youngest, Florence, is 13] they can both work full-time without feeling guilty.”

Happily, his new role won’t uproot their lives too much. The family live during the week in their Notting Hill house – so even if they do move to the Foreign Secretary’s residence at 1 Carlton Gardens, near Pall Mall, the children can stay in the same schools and Samantha can easily travel to her west London studio. Their country house near Chipping Norton may get a little less love if they decide to make use of the grace and favour house, Chevening, in Kent, but this is a small price to pay.

Still, Samantha is stepping into the unknown by running a fashion brand while married to a very senior government minister. Some of her clothes are manufactured in China – will that cause complications? She has spoken out about the difficulties Brexit caused for small brands like her own – will she have to retract that? Can she still host events and hold interviews with the press to the same extent as she did before?

“The details will need to be ironed out, but I think this move will overall be good for her,” says Golfar. “All publicity is good publicity and people will be reminded of her brand all the time. She’ll resume the ambassadorial fashion role that she was always so good at, but this time for Cefinn, and I would wager that there will be a spike in sales.

“Whether this move will be as good for David’s brand is an entirely different question – and to be honest, I wish he had picked up as much good will along the way as she has.”