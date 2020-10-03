‘Never shoot with a wonky pea!’: meet the alternative world champions

Sally Redman-Davies, peashooting world champion, 2018 and 2019

Two years ago, I found myself on the village green in Witcham in Cambridgeshire. It was my birthday and my boyfriend Ian had “treated” me by taking me to the world peashooting championship. Being a local, he had entered the competition for many years, and won twice. I had no idea what to expect.

The competition was started in 1971 by John Tyson, a local schoolteacher. After confiscating some peashooters in the playground, he had the idea of holding a competition to raise funds to build a village hall.

You stand 12ft away from a target that’s 1ft in diameter; it’s filled with putty and has three rings. The inner ring, which has a similar diameter to that of a tin can, has a score of five points, the middle ring scores three points and the outer ring scores one point. Sometimes the peas stick in the putty, sometimes they don’t, but that’s not important. It’s all about the pea leaving an impression in the putty when it hits the target.

The peashooter tube can be either metal or plastic, but it must be 12in long. Some of them are fitted with laser sights. The peas are hard and brown, and it’s best for them to fit the inside of the tube almost exactly. You don’t want them rattling around inside. You can get some square-ish ones in a packet that have shrivelled a little, but they can catch in the tube. Never shoot with a wonky pea!

I thought it would be a bit of a laugh. There’s a qualifying round, where you fire five peas one after another. There might be hundreds of people taking part, but it’s only the 16 top scorers who go through into the knockout stages. It was only after I qualified that I realised I really wanted to win. I got very, very competitive.

I reached the women’s final against Michelle Berry who was the reigning – and four-time – world champion. In the final, you each shoot 10 peas. Michelle only dropped points with two of her peas, so she scored 46. But I scored 48, missing just one bullseye out of 10 peas. There are four competitions: the juniors, the women’s, the team and the open, which is mainly men. Had I entered the open competition, I would have won that, too. Ian won the open title again, but my score was greater than his.

I used to target-shoot with rifles. I enjoyed the discipline and concentration needed for that. There are similarities with peashooting: holding your breath, deciding the moment to shoot, and so on. But you’re standing up. I used to target-shoot from a prone position.

You have to factor in any wind, plus – if it’s very sunny – you can’t see the laser. There’s a lot of heckling as well, both from the crowd and between opponents. The women tend to be very polite to one another, but the men are horrendous. They’ll say something rude just as that person’s about to take a shot.

I was so nervous when it came to defending my crown last year. I was up against a young lady called Madeline, a previous junior champion. It was touch and go, but I managed to retain the title. So I’m now the 48th and 49th women’s world champion.

This year was going to be the 50th championships, but I suppose peashooting is probably one of the least Covid-safe sports to do – blowing down a tube and having spit-flecked peas picked out of the target by an official. It did at least mean the pressure was off until next year.

Mike Cresswell, 17-times lawn-mower racing world champion

I started in about 1993. A friend was building a lawn mower to race, so I thought I’d build one, too. I went to a garden centre in Woking and bought an old scrap mower: it was just a pile of bits, but I’ve never looked back.

I didn’t do very well for the first couple of years, so I spent six months building myself a new mower: a 24-inch Atco, and it was perfect. Working as a mechanic by day definitely helped. The mower handled really well and just kept going and going. No one beat me for five or six years.

The sport has four categories. Group 1 is for those really old-fashioned cylinder mowers that you walk up and down your garden with; the gearing is changed and the racers run behind their mowers. Group 2, the category I race in, features roller-driven mowers – the kind you might see groundsmen cutting cricket pitches with, only with a towed seat attached to them. The engine is also modified, so it revs a bit faster. It’s like riding a motocross bike, with handlebars, throttle and brake levers; it’s just that your backside is right next to the ground. A group 3 machine is a sit-on garden mower of anything up to about 14 horsepower, while group 4 mowers are effectively bonneted tractors.

