There’s never been more death on TV – but these are the kills that gave you thrills

Gwilym Mumford
·9 min read
Photograph: AP
Photograph: AP

WARNING: This newsletter contains spoilers for a lot of TV shows. So if you don’t want to know pertinent details about House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, ER, Cracker, It’s a Sin, The Wire, The Walking Dead and The Sopranos, you might want to skip the first section of this newsletter and scroll down to the Take Five section.

I’ve witnessed a lot of deaths on TV over the years, but suicide by dragon is definitely a new one. That was the fate that Laena Velaryon opted for in this week’s instalment of House of the Dragon, extinguished by fire after realising that neither she or her unborn baby would survive childbirth. “TV deaths don’t get more horrific than that” was how the Guardian’s recap put it. I’m not sure about that – I still have the gruesome end of the Red Viper of Dorne in House of the Dragon’s predecessor stuck in my head – but it certainly was memorable. (Controversial too – playing as it did into wider questions about the show’s peculiar fixation on childbirth.)

There’s a lot of death on TV in 2022 – far more certainly than there was, say, 25 years ago. That’s of course down in part to the fact that there’s a lot more TV full stop. But it’s also down to the way that TV has changed: the move away from more traditional self-censoring models (network TV in the US, the watershed in the UK), a greater number of shows playing with genres like fantasy or horror, an increased audience tolerance for violence. In such a sea of untimely demises, it can be hard to stand out from the pack.

A truly memorable TV death can be sudden or inevitable, violent or peaceful, emotionally shattering or, even occasionally, a cause for celebration. What it does have to be though is earned – the character, whether you love or despise them, needs to be well-drawn enough for their death to feel significant. Which doesn’t necessarily mean years of careful character development. A much-cited memorable TV death is that of Lisa Faulkner’s character in Spooks, who famously suffered an encounter with a deep fat fryer in the show’s second episode. It wasn’t just the grisly nature of her offing that makes the death so memorable, it was the work the show had done in teeing her up as a significant character only to pull the rug away early on (a trick repeated to great effect on more than one occasion a decade later by Line of Duty).

But what are your most memorable TV deaths? We put the question to you last week and had a truckload of responses. Here are some of the highlights …

You be the Guide

The well-handled death of Anthony Edwards’ Dr Mark Greene was ‘TV at its best’, says one Guide reader.
The well-handled death of Anthony Edwards' Dr Mark Greene was 'TV at its best', says one Guide reader. Photograph: NBC/Getty Images

“Dr Greene in ER. From a passing of the baton to a bemused Dr Carter (“You set the tone”, a line said of Dr Greene in the pilot), to characters in the hospital reflecting on a letter relating the news, and a funeral montage set to Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World – just beautifully handled. Genre TV at its best.” – Richard Hamilton

“Definitely Ned Stark in the last episode of the first series of Game of Thrones. Closely followed by the Red Wedding, where pretty much all the rest of his family got wiped out. I was rather impressed that George RR Martin clearly has no issue with killing off his most popular characters.” – Bernadette Stott

“Bilborough (Christopher Ecclestone) in Cracker. So real I felt I should attend the funeral in the days after it aired.” – Alison Shore [A popular choice this one! – Ed]

“Ritchie in It’s a Sin. That moment where his mother tells Jill on the promenade. His mother so spiteful in her grief instantly slams you with devastation and anger and vice-like crushes your heart. Death delivered in that way by an onscreen character is truly a unique scene.” – Elaine Mcnee

“Spoilt for choice with The Wire for this, Wallace and D’Angelo up there, but I’ll go for Bodie – he was one of the good bad guys. Damn.” – Simon Marczycha

“Glen and Abraham, The Walking Dead, Season 7 Episode 1. The most brutalising and upsetting piece of TV I have ever watched.” – John Finch

“The assassination of Adriana La Cerva in season 5 of The Sopranos was absolutely heartbreaking. She’s tricked by Tony and Silvio into thinking that Christopher has attempted suicide, before getting shot in the woods while attempting to crawl to safety. Then her possessions are tossed on to wasteland by her feckless fiancee. Brutal. Genius, but brutal.” – Steve Woodward

Take Five

Each week we run down the five essential pieces of pop-culture we’re watching, reading and listening to

  1. TV – Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared

    If you like me were fans of a depraved little web series about three puppets trapped in a Playschool-style hellscape, good news! It’s now a depraved little Channel 4 series! Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling’s comedy doesn’t seem to have suffered in the transition from YouTube to telly – it’s still creatively horrible and very funny, just a bit longer. You can watch the lot on All 4.

    Want more? Do investigate the original webseries if you haven’t already – the song from the computer episode rolls on a permanent loop in my brain.
    Plus, here’s seven more shows to stream this week.

  2. MUSIC – Björk, Fossora

    The Icelandic experimentalist, never one to sit still, is back with a new collection of sounds that only she could have plucked from seemingly nowhere. This time she’s dabbling in what she terms “biological techno”. Judging by the title track that seems to mean avant garde chamber pop interrupted by frenetic drum’n’bass. A proper one-off.

    Want more? Alex G is nothing like Björk, really, but the Philadelphia lo-fi singer-songwriter does share a fondness for rich, surprising textures. His new one God Save the Animals might be his most focused album yet. Give Runner a try.

  3. PODCAST – Revisionist History

    Malcolm Gladwell’s series about ignored or misinterpreted moments from our past has embarked upon a major three-parter to close out its seventh series, recalling the Minnesota Starvation Experiment. In 1944, 36 healthy men were placed in rooms under a university stadium and starved for close to a year. Using recently uncovered transcripts from the US Library of Congress, Gladwell digs into the legacy a medical investigation that could never be repeated today.

    Want more? The Memory Palace continues to delight with its bite-size tales of historical ephemera, from the longest survived elevator fall to the invention of the washing machine.

  4. BOOK – Faith, Hope and Carnage by Sean O’Hagan

    Nick Cave never fails to be unerringly frank, self-interrogative and insightful, even in areas – such as the death of a child – where you’d suppose it would be impossible be so. Published as a dialogue between Cave and author Sean O’Hagan, this book provides a precious insight the Australian musician’s thoughts on a sprawling range of subjects, from creativity to religion and the loss of his son Arthur (tragically his son Jethro also passed away after the book’s completion). You can read an extract here.

    Want more? Cave’s website The Red Hand Files provides a more regular dispatch of radical honesty. His piece on who he wants to win Love Island is surprising – and surprisingly moving.

  5. FILM – Sidney

    Sidney Poitier’s story has been crying out for blockbuster documentary treatment and this Oprah Winfrey-produced film fits the bill, with A-list talking heads – Spike Lee, Halle Berry, Robert Redford – following the life and career of an actor so undeniably stellar he was able to reshape the entire industry. It’s streaming on Apple TV+ now.

    Want more? Storyville: Citizen Ashe tells the story of another icon of Black America, tennis player Arthur Ashe, and his intersection with the civil rights movement.

Read On

  • Pitchfork’s big new piece on the 250 best songs of the 1990s has worked social media into a lather, but I think it’s a pretty decent list, capturing the stew of genres that defined the decade. Anything that manages to find a place for artists as dissimilar as Built to Spill, Moodymann and En Vogue in a single list is alright by me (Enjoy the Silence is WAY too low though).

  • It’s 100 years ago this month that the BBC was founded. To mark the occasion the Guardian’s Mark Lawson is running through its defining moments year by year. He’s just reached 1961, passing such landmark moments as the first broadcast of Woman’s Hour, the Coronation and the debut of one David Attenborough. Read the lot here.

  • The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer writes about the embarrassing backlashes over casting in the new Lord of the Rings and Little Mermaid adaptations in one of the best headlined thinkpieces in a while: Fear of a Black Hobbit

  • There’s tons of very watchable films and tv shows about working in restaurants, but are they actually true to life? We got some top chefs to deliver their verdicts on The Bear, Ratatouille and others.

  • RIP Coolio, who was far more than the one-hit wonder you might think of him as, as this great thread from music journalist Jeff Weiss shows. Also, a rapper who seemed to interact with British culture in surprising ways, from sampling an Alan Whicker parody on 1,2,3,4, to performing Gangsta’s Paradise in a student house in Preston and advocating for Staffordshire oatcakes.

Book of the month

Nobel Laureate and author Wole Soyinka, speaking in Nigeria in 2021.
Nobel Laureate and author Wole Soyinka, speaking in Nigeria in 2021. Photograph: Sunday Alamba/AP

Highlights from the literary world, courtesy of the Guardian books team

Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth by Wole Soyinka – review by Ben Okri

Soyinka’s latest novel tells the multidimensional story of a secret society dealing in human parts for sacrificial uses. It details how the conspiracy and cover-up of this quasi-organisation affect not only the life of the nation but, more specifically, the lives of four friends. It is Soyinka’s greatest novel, his revenge against the insanities of Nigeria’s ruling class and one of the most shocking chronicles of an African nation in the 21st century.

Read the full hardback review here

Get involved

Feeling sore about Pitchfork’s list? Go on then, send us your favourite song of the 90s. It can be grunge, gabber, G-funk – whatever you fancy. Get in touch by replying to this email or contacting me on gwilym.mumford@theguardian.com

Latest Stories

