Never Miss a Mariah Carey Heardle Answer With This Cheat Sheet

Mariah Carey may be a household name when it comes to Christmas music or '90s and 2000s pop and R&B hits, but anyone attempting Mariah Carey Heardle knows her catalogue is far more extensive. This daily game is one of the latest musical spinoffs of the popular Wordle, and the latest in a growing collection of artist-specific Heardle games. Each day, players have six attempts to identify the day's Carey song from brief bursts of the start of the song.

With more than 200 unique or remixed songs over Carey's career so far, you might struggle to guess the correct song in such a short clip. To keep the game from being a "Heartbreaker," we've assembled the first lyrics of every Mariah Carey song from her studio albums. Good luck, Lambs, and keep that streak alive!

"Love Takes Time" (first lyrics: "I had it all but I let it slip away")

"Prisoner" (first lyrics: "You don't think that I'll be strong enough")

"Sent From Up Above" (first lyrics: "I don't wanna live without your love")

"You Need Me" (first lyrics: "Wait a minute before you walk away")

"Alone in Love" (first lyrics: "Swept me away")

"All in Your Mind" (first lyrics: "Come closer")

"Vanishing" (first lyrics: "If I could recapture all of the memories")

"Someday" (first lyrics: "You were so blind to let me go")

"I Don't Wanna Cry" (first lyrics: "Once again we sit in silence")

"There's Got to Be a Way" (first lyrics: "A broken man without a home")

"Vision of Love" (first lyrics: "Treated me kind")

"The Wind" (first lyrics: "The wind has taken you")

"Till the End of Time" (first lyrics: "Love you till the end of time")

"To Be Around You" (first lyrics: "Something that you do")

"So Blessed" (first lyrics: "Lying beside you")

"You're So Cold" (first lyrics: "Lord only knows")

"If It's Over" (first lyrics: "Won't you talk to me")

"Make It Happen" (first lyrics: "Not more than three short years ago")

"Can't Let Go" (first lyrics: "There you are, holding her hand")

"And You Don't Remember" (first lyrics: "Shattered dreams")

"Emotions" (first lyrics: "You've got me feeling emotions")

"Everything Fades Away" (first lyrics: "Baby, don't tell me you miss me, you love me")

"All I've Ever Wanted" (first lyrics: "If you only knew")

"I've Been Thinking About You" (first lyrics: "We've known each other for a long, long time")

"Just to Hold You Once Again" (first lyrics: "Do you know")

"Without You" (first lyrics: "No I can't forget this evening")

"Never Forget You" (first lyrics: "I won't see your smile")

"Now That I Know" (first lyrics: "Now that I know that you want me for me")

"Music Box" (first lyrics: "When I am lost")

"Anytime You Need a Friend" (first lyrics: "If you're lonely")

"Hero" (first lyrics: "There's a hero")

"Dreamlover" (first lyrics: "I need a lover to give me")

"Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child" (first lyrics: "Jesus, Jesus")

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria (In excelsis Deo)" (first lyrics: "In Excelsis Deo")

"Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (first lyrics: "You better watch out, you better not cry")

"Jesus Born on This Day" (first lyrics: "Today a child is born on Earth")

"Joy to the World" (first lyrics: "Joy to the world")

"Miss You Most (at Christmas Time)" (first lyrics: "The fire is burning")

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" (first lyrics: "[Christmas] The snow's coming down")

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" (first lyrics: "I don't want a lot for Christmas")

"Looking In" (first lyrics: "You look at me and see the girl")

"Daydream Interlude" (first lyrics: "So sweet")

"Forever" (first lyrics: "Those days of love are gone")

"Melt Away" (first lyrics: "You come to me with a casual flow")

"Long Ago" (first lyrics: "Once upon a time, you whispered softly in my ear")

"When I Saw You" (first lyrics: "Soft heavenly eyes gazed into me")

"I Am Free" (first lyrics: "Once, I was a prisoner")

"Always Be My Baby" (first lyrics: "Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby")

"Open Arms" (first lyrics: "Lying beside you, here in the dark")

"One Sweet Day" (first lyrics: "Sorry I've never told you")

"Underneath the Stars" (first lyrics: "One summer night")

"Fantasy" (first lyrics: "Oh, when you walk by every night")

"Outside" (first lyrics: "It's hard to explain")

"The Beautiful Ones" (first lyrics: "Baby, baby, baby")

"Fly Away (Butterfly Reprise)" (first lyrics: "Don't be afraid to fly")

"Whenever You Call" (first lyrics: "Love wandered inside")

"Close My Eyes" (first lyrics: "I was a wayward child")

"Babydoll" (first lyrics: "It's 2:11 and I'm stressing")

"Breakdown" (first lyrics: "Break, break down, steady breakin' me on down")

"Fourth of July" (first lyrics: "Trembling")

"The Roof" (first lyrics: "[I got you stuck off the realness]")

"My All" (first lyrics: "When you love someone so deeply")

"Butterfly" (first lyrics: "When you love someone so deeply")

"Honey" (first lyrics: "Oh, oh, honey got me hooked on you")

"Thank God I Found You" (first lyrics: "I would give up everything")

"Rainbow (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "I know there is a rainbow")

"Petals" (first lyrics: "I've often wondered if there's ever been a perfect family")

"Did I Do That?" (first lyrics: "I really hope when you hear this song")

"Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" (first lyrics: "Whoa, how can I just let you walk away?")

"Vulnerability (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "Why? Oh, why?")

"Heartbreaker (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Blazing hip-hop and R&B")

"X-Girlfriend" (first lyrics: "Oh, no, no, ex-girlfriend, you can't have him")

"After Tonight" (first lyrics: "La-da-da, I look at you looking at me")

"How Much" (first lyrics: "MC, MC, aha")

"Bliss" (first lyrics: "Touch me, baby")

"Can't Take That Away (Mariah's Theme)" (first lyrics: "They can say anything they want to say")

"Heartbreaker" (first lyrics: "Yeah, we're gonna do it like this")

"Loverboy" (first lyrics: "ReRe's got a new boyfriend")

"Twister" (first lyrics: "She was kind of fragile")

"Never Too Far" (first lyrics: "You're with me 'til the bitter end")

"Want You" (first lyrics: "It's just the way")

"Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" (first lyrics: "Yeah, DJ Clue [yeah]")

"Reflections (Care Enough)" (first lyrics: "Reflections of your love have come to wither")

"All My Life" (first lyrics: "Turn Silk way down, bring Billie all the way up!")

"Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)" (first lyrics: "Woo woo, ugh hey; do the thing!")

"Didn't Mean to Turn You On" (first lyrics: "Let you take me out")

"If We" (first lyrics: "I never thought [Who would've thought, baby?]")

"Lead the Way" (first lyrics: "Who would've believed")

"Loverboy (Remix)" (first lyrics: "ReRe and Kenny sittin' in a tree")

"Through the Rain" (first lyrics: "You gotta stand up again")

"Sunflowers For Alfred Roy" (first lyrics: "Now you're shining, now you're shining")

"Bringin' On the Heartbreak" (first lyrics: "Gypsy, sittin' lookin' pretty")

"Subtle Invitation" (first lyrics: "See it's hard to tell somebody")

"You Had Your Chance" (first lyrics: "This is one of the ones")

"My Saving Grace" (first lyrics: "I've still got a lot to learn")

"Clown" (first lyrics: "I guess your momma never told you")

"I Only Wanted" (first lyrics: "Doesn't it ever stay?")

"You Got Me" (first lyrics: "Y-y-you (Ooooh) Y-y-you")

"Yours" (first lyrics: "You brighten up the moon and stars at night")

"The One" (first lyrics: "Yo, if you ever been in a relationship")

"Boy (I Need You)" (first lyrics: "Just Blaze")

"Through the Rain" (first lyrics: "When you get caught in the rain")

"We Belong Together (Remix)" (first lyrics: "When you left, I lost a part of me")

"So Lonely (One and Only Part II)" (first lyrics: "[Darkchild]")

"Makin' It Last All Night (What It Do)" (first lyrics: "What it look like, look like?")

"Don't Forget About Us" (first lyrics: "[Don't forget about us]")

"Secret Love" (first lyrics: "Ladies and gentlemen")

"Fly Like a Bird" (first lyrics: "Weeping may endure for a night")

"Joy Ride" (first lyrics: "Our love goes 'round, our love goes 'round")

"To the Floor" (first lyrics: "Oh, to the floor, everybody to the floor")

"I Wish You Knew" (first lyrics: "I just wish you knew")

"Your Girl" (first lyrics: "[I should be your girl]")

"Circles" (first lyrics: "Ever since you left me")

"One and Only" (first lyrics: "I'm lookin' for my one and only")

"Get Your Number" (first lyrics: "Hah, you know girl, it's crazy")

"Stay the Night" (first lyrics: "You're kissing me")

"Say Somethin'" (first lyrics: "Yeah, say somethin', say somethin', say somethin'")

"Mine Again" (first lyrics: "I remember when you used to be mine")

"Shake It Off" (first lyrics: "Everybody just - everybody just bounce, bounce")

"We Belong Together" (first lyrics: "Sweet love, yeah")

"It's Like That" (first lyrics: "[This is the point when I need everybody to get to the dance floor]")

"4real4real" (first lyrics: "It's for real, for real, for real")

"I Wish You Well" (first lyrics: "This goes out to you and you and you")

"Heat" (first lyrics: "It's Mariah [heat, heat, heat]")

"Bye Bye" (first lyrics: "This is for my peoples who just lost somebody")

"For the Record" (first lyrics: "For the record, you oughta know")

"O.O.C." (first lyrics: "Take 'em around the world on this one")

"Thanx 4 Nothin'" (first lyrics: "Uh, this is dedicated to all the ladies out there")

"Last Kiss" (first lyrics: "I know you don't believe that it's over like that [oh, oh, oh]")

"I'll Be Lovin' U Long Time" (first lyrics: "I'll be lovin' you long time [eternally]")

"Love Story" (first lyrics: "Ay bay bay, it won't end, won't end, won't end")

"I'm That Chick" (first lyrics: "Ooh wee, ooh wee [Ooh wee]")

"Side Effects" (first lyrics: "It's MC and YJ")

"I Stay in Love" (first lyrics: "Why do I stay, why do I stay in love? Ooh")

"Cruise Control" (first lyrics: "2008, watch it! Yeah!")

"Touch My Body" (first lyrics: "MC! Uh, uh, uh, in the place to be")

"Obsessed (Remix)" (first lyrics: "I was like, 'Why are you so obsessed with me?'")

"I Want to Know What Love Is" (first lyrics: "I gotta take a little time")

"Languishing (The Interlude)" (first lyrics: "If you could only see")

"Angels Cry" (first lyrics: "I shouldn't have walked away")

"The Impossible (the Reprise)" (first lyrics: "Say it")

"The Impossible" (first lyrics: "We were two little people wrapped up in this big old world")

"More Than Just Friends" (first lyrics: "I'd rather be with you, but you never tried to holla")

"Up Out My Face (the Reprise)" (first lyrics: "Break")

"Up Out My Face" (first lyrics: "It's not chipped we're not cracked")

"It's a Wrap" (first lyrics: "Yet another early morning and you walk in like it's nothing")

"Standing O" (first lyrics: "Here's your standing O")

"Inseparable" (first lyrics: "Call my phone, yeah")

"Ribbon" (first lyrics: "Lovin' on my mind")

"Candy Bling" (first lyrics: "I still remember")

"H.A.T.E.U." (first lyrics: "Once upon a time, we swore not to say goodbye")

"Obsessed" (first lyrics: "I was like, 'Why are you're so obsessed with me?'")

"Betcha Gon' Know (the Prologue)" (first lyrics: "Whoa, welcome to a day of my life, day of my life")

"Auld Lang Syne (the New Year's Anthem)" (first lyrics: "Should auld acquaintance be forgot")

"All I Want For Christmas Is You - Extra Festive" (first lyrics: "I don't want a lot for Christmas")

"One Child" (first lyrics: "An angel appeared")

"O Holy Night" (first lyrics: "Oh, holy night, the stars are brightly shining")

"O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus" (first lyrics: "O, come all ye faithful")

"Charlie Brown Christmas" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is here")

"Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)/Housetop Celebration" (first lyrics: "Here comes Santa Claus")

"When Christmas Comes" (first lyrics: "The whole world feels a little bit more love")

"The First Noel/Born Is the King" (first lyrics: "The First Noel")

"Christmas Time Is in the Air Again" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is in the air again")

"O Little Town of Bethlehem/Little Drummer Boy" (first lyrics: "Pa, rum, pa, pum, pum")

"Oh Santa!" (first lyrics: "Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas")

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Intro)" (instrumental)

"America the Beautiful" (first lyrics: "Oh, beautiful for spacious skies")

"Me. I Am Mariah . . . the Elusive Chanteuse" (first lyrics: "On the back cover of this album is a personal treasure")

"The Art of Letting Go" (first lyrics: "I'm making a statement of my own opinion")

"Betcha Gon' Know" (first lyrics: "Oh, welcome to a day of my life [day of my life]")

"It's a Wrap" (first lyrics: "Now for the deluxe")

"Heavenly (No Ways Tired/Can't Give Up Now)" (first lyrics: "Folks will taking advantage of you because they believe you're too weak to speak up for yourself")

"One More Try" (first lyrics: "Baby, I've had enough of danger")

"Money ($ * / …)" (first lyrics: "I can't leave it like that")

"Camouflage" (first lyrics: "I remember so many nights in the bed alone")

"Meteorite" (first lyrics: "Andy Warhol said, 'In the future everybody will be famous'")

"Supernatural" (first lyrics: "Roe roe beat go")

"You Don't Know What to Do" (first lyrics: "You need to go")

"You're Mine (Eternal)" (first lyrics: "I just can't seem to give you up, you're mine, you're mine")

"Make It Look Good" (first lyrics: "Oh, make me wanna say")

"Thirsty" (first lyrics: "[You know, you know you're thirsty]")

"Dedicated" (first lyrics: "That summer . . . the summer '88 is the best")

"Faded" (first lyrics: "My friend, hmm my love")

"Runway Remix" (first lyrics: "The way it feels to fly")

"Runway" (first lyrics: "The way it feels to fly")

"Portrait" (first lyrics: "Where do I go from here?")

"Stay Long Love You" (first lyrics: "Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa, would you mind, would you mind?")

"8th Grade" (first lyrics: "I'm not your world")

"One Mo' Gen" (first lyrics: "[Oh] Did you like when I put my lips there?")

"Giving Me Life" (first lyrics: "Hey, baby, what's happenin'? How you doin'?")

"The Distance" (first lyrics: "S-P-I-R-I-T, it's great to see")

"A No No" (first lyrics: "I ain't even mad, no, not like befo'")

"Caution" (first lyrics: "Never too late, you can come through")

With You (first lyrics: "With you, with you, you, you")

"GTFO" (first lyrics: "How 'bout you?")

"Close My Eyes (Acoustic)" (first lyrics: "I was a wayward child")

"Save the Day" (first lyrics: "We're all in this together")

"Lullaby of Birdland" (first lyrics: "'Cause it's a chanteuse, darling, I'm a chanteuse")

"Mesmerized" (first lyrics: "I'm testing the microphone, oh-oh")

"Cool on You" (first lyrics: "Do the coat")

"Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)" (first lyrics: "Come here [Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh, baby]")

"Out Here on My Own" (first lyrics: "Sometimes I wonder")

"Slipping Away" (first lyrics: "So far, so far")

"One Night" (first lyrics: "Baby, don't you know")

"All I Live For" (first lyrics: "[Oh baby, you're all]")

"Everything Fades Away" (first lyrics: "Baby, don't tell me you miss me, you love me")

"Do You Think of Me" (first lyrics: "I wonder if you think of me")

"Can You Hear Me" (first lyrics: "Sometimes I feel so alone and uncertain")

"Here We Go Around Again" (first lyrics: "Let me tell you something, baby")

"All I Want For Christmas Is You (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "I don't want a lot for Christmas")

"Joy to the World (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "Joy to the world")

"O Holy Night (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "O holy night! The stars are brightly shining")

"Christmas Time Is in the Air Again (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is in the air again")

"Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) / House Top Celebration" (first lyrics: "Give me some of that eggnog")

"Oh Santa! (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Oh, Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas")

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Intro)" (instrumental)

"Christmas Time Is Here" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is here")

"Peanuts . . . All I Want (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "That's it!")

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" (instrumental)

"When Christmas Comes (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "The whole world feels a little bit more love")

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "Hark! The herald angels sing")

"#Beautiful (A$AP Rocky Remix)" (first lyrics: "It's like our first date")

"#Beautiful (Jeezy Remix)" (first lyrics: "You and your mind is [the world] beautiful")

"#Hermosa" (first lyrics: "Ah, ah hermosa")

"100%" (first lyrics: "I am a dream, just beginning")

"A No No (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Don [Don]")

"Almost Home" (first lyrics: "Hey, hey, you're almost home")

"Angels Cry (Remix)" (first lyrics: "I shouldn't have walked away")

"Bring It on Home" (first lyrics: "Just some everyday people")

"Bye Bye (Remix)" (first lyrics: "This is for my people who just lost somebody")

"Do You Know Where You're Going To (Theme From 'Mahogany')" (first lyrics: "Do you know where you're going to?")

"Don't Forget About Us" (first lyrics: "[Don't forget about us]")

"Endless Love" (first lyrics: "My love, there's only you in my life")

"Fall in Love at Christmas" (first lyrics: "The days are cold")

"Fantasy (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Keepin' it real, son (That's right)")

"H.A.T.E.U (Remix)" (first lyrics: "I can't wait to H-A-T-E you")

"I Don't" (first lyrics: "Ladies and gentlemen")

"I Don't (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Ladies and gentlemen!")

"I Still Believe" (first lyrics: "You look in my eyes")

"I Still Believe (Remix)" (first lyrics: "No matter what, baby [no matter]")

"I'll Be Lovin' U Long Time (Remix)" (first lyrics: "LL, MC, yes I [the remix, the remix]")

"I'll Be There" (first lyrics: "You and I must make a pact")

"Imperfect" (first lyrics: "I saw you yesterday")

"In the Mix" (first lyrics: "In the mix, yeah")

"Infinity" (first lyrics: "Why you mad? Talkin' 'bout you're mad")

"Just Be Good to Me" (first lyrics: "Friends tell me I am crazy")

"Lil Snowman" (first lyrics: "Oh, my little snowman")

"Love Hangover / Heartbreaker" (first lyrics: "If there's a cure for this")

"Miss You" (first lyrics: "Said Jermaine likes it and I like it")

"Misty Moon" (first lyrics: "I see fields of golden flowers")

"Never Too Far / Hero Medley" (first lyrics: "You're with me")

"Ribbon (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Call me up when you wanna freak this")

"Right to Dream" (first lyrics: "I lay awake sometimes")

"Save the Day" (first lyrics: "Forty days and forty dreams")

"Shake It Off (Remix)" (first lyrics: "H-O-V and MC H-O-V Young Jeezy [Yeah]")

"Skydiving" (first lyrics: "When our lips touched that morning")

"Sweetheart" (first lyrics: "Boy haven't you noticed")

"The One (Remix)" (first lyrics: "So so def")

"The Star" (first lyrics: "One dark night")

"There For Me" (first lyrics: "I'd never have known")

"There Goes My Heart" (first lyrics: "You know me well, we go too far back")

"Triumphant (Get 'Em)" (first lyrics: "Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em [Go]")

"Up Out My Face" (first lyrics: "It's not chipped [No]")

"Weakness of the Body" (first lyrics: "I know I hurt you so")

"When I Feel It" (first lyrics: "Here we go again")

"When You Believe" (first lyrics: "Many nights we've prayed")

"Why You Mad (Remix)" (first lyrics: "But why? Why")

"You and I (We Can Conquer the World)" (first lyrics: "Here we are")