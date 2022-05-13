Never Miss a Mariah Carey Heardle Answer With This Cheat Sheet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of

Mariah Carey may be a household name when it comes to Christmas music or '90s and 2000s pop and R&B hits, but anyone attempting Mariah Carey Heardle knows her catalogue is far more extensive. This daily game is one of the latest musical spinoffs of the popular Wordle, and the latest in a growing collection of artist-specific Heardle games. Each day, players have six attempts to identify the day's Carey song from brief bursts of the start of the song.

With more than 200 unique or remixed songs over Carey's career so far, you might struggle to guess the correct song in such a short clip. To keep the game from being a "Heartbreaker," we've assembled the first lyrics of every Mariah Carey song from her studio albums. Good luck, Lambs, and keep that streak alive!

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Mariah Carey"

  • "Vision of Love" (first lyrics: "Treated me kind")

  • "There's Got to Be a Way" (first lyrics: "A broken man without a home")

  • "I Don't Wanna Cry" (first lyrics: "Once again we sit in silence")

  • "Someday" (first lyrics: "You were so blind to let me go")

  • "Vanishing" (first lyrics: "If I could recapture all of the memories")

  • "All in Your Mind" (first lyrics: "Come closer")

  • "Alone in Love" (first lyrics: "Swept me away")

  • "You Need Me" (first lyrics: "Wait a minute before you walk away")

  • "Sent From Up Above" (first lyrics: "I don't wanna live without your love")

  • "Prisoner" (first lyrics: "You don't think that I'll be strong enough")

  • "Love Takes Time" (first lyrics: "I had it all but I let it slip away")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Emotions"

  • "Emotions" (first lyrics: "You've got me feeling emotions")

  • "And You Don't Remember" (first lyrics: "Shattered dreams")

  • "Can't Let Go" (first lyrics: "There you are, holding her hand")

  • "Make It Happen" (first lyrics: "Not more than three short years ago")

  • "If It's Over" (first lyrics: "Won't you talk to me")

  • "You're So Cold" (first lyrics: "Lord only knows")

  • "So Blessed" (first lyrics: "Lying beside you")

  • "To Be Around You" (first lyrics: "Something that you do")

  • "Till the End of Time" (first lyrics: "Love you till the end of time")

  • "The Wind" (first lyrics: "The wind has taken you")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Music Box"

  • "Dreamlover" (first lyrics: "I need a lover to give me")

  • "Hero" (first lyrics: "There's a hero")

  • "Anytime You Need a Friend" (first lyrics: "If you're lonely")

  • "Music Box" (first lyrics: "When I am lost")

  • "Now That I Know" (first lyrics: "Now that I know that you want me for me")

  • "Never Forget You" (first lyrics: "I won't see your smile")

  • "Without You" (first lyrics: "No I can't forget this evening")

  • "Just to Hold You Once Again" (first lyrics: "Do you know")

  • "I've Been Thinking About You" (first lyrics: "We've known each other for a long, long time")

  • "All I've Ever Wanted" (first lyrics: "If you only knew")

  • "Everything Fades Away" (first lyrics: "Baby, don't tell me you miss me, you love me")

  • "Héroe" (first lyrics: "Como un libro")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas"

  • "Silent Night" (first lyrics: "Silent night")

  • "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (first lyrics: "I don't want a lot for Christmas")

  • "O Holy Night" (first lyrics: "O holy night")

  • "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" (first lyrics: "[Christmas] The snow's coming down")

  • "Miss You Most (at Christmas Time)" (first lyrics: "The fire is burning")

  • "Joy to the World" (first lyrics: "Joy to the world")

  • "Jesus Born on This Day" (first lyrics: "Today a child is born on Earth")

  • "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (first lyrics: "You better watch out, you better not cry")

  • "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria (In excelsis Deo)" (first lyrics: "In Excelsis Deo")

  • "Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child" (first lyrics: "Jesus, Jesus")

  • "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" (first lyrics: "God rest ye merry gentlemen")

Songs from Mariah Carey's "Daydream"

  • "Fantasy" (first lyrics: "Oh, when you walk by every night")

  • "Underneath the Stars" (first lyrics: "One summer night")

  • "One Sweet Day" (first lyrics: "Sorry I've never told you")

  • "Open Arms" (first lyrics: "Lying beside you, here in the dark")

  • "Always Be My Baby" (first lyrics: "Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby")

  • "I Am Free" (first lyrics: "Once, I was a prisoner")

  • "When I Saw You" (first lyrics: "Soft heavenly eyes gazed into me")

  • "Long Ago" (first lyrics: "Once upon a time, you whispered softly in my ear")

  • "Melt Away" (first lyrics: "You come to me with a casual flow")

  • "Forever" (first lyrics: "Those days of love are gone")

  • "Daydream Interlude" (first lyrics: "So sweet")

  • "Looking In" (first lyrics: "You look at me and see the girl")

  • "El Amor Que Soñé" (first lyrics: "Sólo dos cuerpos")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Butterfly"

  • "Honey" (first lyrics: "Oh, oh, honey got me hooked on you")

  • "Butterfly" (first lyrics: "When you love someone so deeply")

  • "My All" (first lyrics: "When you love someone so deeply")

  • "The Roof" (first lyrics: "[I got you stuck off the realness]")

  • "Fourth of July" (first lyrics: "Trembling")

  • "Breakdown" (first lyrics: "Break, break down, steady breakin' me on down")

  • "Babydoll" (first lyrics: "It's 2:11 and I'm stressing")

  • "Close My Eyes" (first lyrics: "I was a wayward child")

  • "Whenever You Call" (first lyrics: "Love wandered inside")

  • "Fly Away (Butterfly Reprise)" (first lyrics: "Don't be afraid to fly")

  • "The Beautiful Ones" (first lyrics: "Baby, baby, baby")

  • "Outside" (first lyrics: "It's hard to explain")

  • "Mi Todo" (first lyrics: "Te estoy pensando")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Rainbow"

  • "Heartbreaker" (first lyrics: "Yeah, we're gonna do it like this")

  • "Can't Take That Away (Mariah's Theme)" (first lyrics: "They can say anything they want to say")

  • "Bliss" (first lyrics: "Touch me, baby")

  • "How Much" (first lyrics: "MC, MC, aha")

  • "After Tonight" (first lyrics: "La-da-da, I look at you looking at me")

  • "X-Girlfriend" (first lyrics: "Oh, no, no, ex-girlfriend, you can't have him")

  • "Heartbreaker (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Blazing hip-hop and R&B")

  • "Vulnerability (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "Why? Oh, why?")

  • "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" (first lyrics: "Whoa, how can I just let you walk away?")

  • "Crybaby" (first lyrics: "Yo, what's happening?")

  • "Did I Do That?" (first lyrics: "I really hope when you hear this song")

  • "Petals" (first lyrics: "I've often wondered if there's ever been a perfect family")

  • "Rainbow (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "I know there is a rainbow")

  • "Thank God I Found You" (first lyrics: "I would give up everything")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Glitter"

  • "Loverboy (Remix)" (first lyrics: "ReRe and Kenny sittin' in a tree")

  • "Lead the Way" (first lyrics: "Who would've believed")

  • "If We" (first lyrics: "I never thought [Who would've thought, baby?]")

  • "Didn't Mean to Turn You On" (first lyrics: "Let you take me out")

  • "Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)" (first lyrics: "Woo woo, ugh hey; do the thing!")

  • "All My Life" (first lyrics: "Turn Silk way down, bring Billie all the way up!")

  • "Reflections (Care Enough)" (first lyrics: "Reflections of your love have come to wither")

  • "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" (first lyrics: "Yeah, DJ Clue [yeah]")

  • "Want You" (first lyrics: "It's just the way")

  • "Never Too Far" (first lyrics: "You're with me 'til the bitter end")

  • "Twister" (first lyrics: "She was kind of fragile")

  • "Loverboy" (first lyrics: "ReRe's got a new boyfriend")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Charmbracelet"

  • "Through the Rain" (first lyrics: "When you get caught in the rain")

  • "Boy (I Need You)" (first lyrics: "Just Blaze")

  • "The One" (first lyrics: "Yo, if you ever been in a relationship")

  • "Yours" (first lyrics: "You brighten up the moon and stars at night")

  • "You Got Me" (first lyrics: "Y-y-you (Ooooh) Y-y-you")

  • "I Only Wanted" (first lyrics: "Doesn't it ever stay?")

  • "Clown" (first lyrics: "I guess your momma never told you")

  • "My Saving Grace" (first lyrics: "I've still got a lot to learn")

  • "You Had Your Chance" (first lyrics: "This is one of the ones")

  • "Lullaby" (first lyrics: "Lullaby [lullaby, lullaby]")

  • "Irresistible (West Side Connection)" (first lyrics: "Slippin', slidin', glidin'")

  • "Subtle Invitation" (first lyrics: "See it's hard to tell somebody")

  • "Bringin' On the Heartbreak" (first lyrics: "Gypsy, sittin' lookin' pretty")

  • "Sunflowers For Alfred Roy" (first lyrics: "Now you're shining, now you're shining")

  • "Through the Rain" (first lyrics: "You gotta stand up again")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "The Emancipation of Mimi"

  • "It's Like That" (first lyrics: "[This is the point when I need everybody to get to the dance floor]")

  • "We Belong Together" (first lyrics: "Sweet love, yeah")

  • "Shake It Off" (first lyrics: "Everybody just - everybody just bounce, bounce")

  • "Mine Again" (first lyrics: "I remember when you used to be mine")

  • "Say Somethin'" (first lyrics: "Yeah, say somethin', say somethin', say somethin'")

  • "Stay the Night" (first lyrics: "You're kissing me")

  • "Get Your Number" (first lyrics: "Hah, you know girl, it's crazy")

  • "One and Only" (first lyrics: "I'm lookin' for my one and only")

  • "Circles" (first lyrics: "Ever since you left me")

  • "Your Girl" (first lyrics: "[I should be your girl]")

  • "I Wish You Knew" (first lyrics: "I just wish you knew")

  • "To the Floor" (first lyrics: "Oh, to the floor, everybody to the floor")

  • "Joy Ride" (first lyrics: "Our love goes 'round, our love goes 'round")

  • "Fly Like a Bird" (first lyrics: "Weeping may endure for a night")

  • "Sprung" (first lyrics: "MC MC MC MC")

  • "Secret Love" (first lyrics: "Ladies and gentlemen")

  • "Don't Forget About Us" (first lyrics: "[Don't forget about us]")

  • "Makin' It Last All Night (What It Do)" (first lyrics: "What it look like, look like?")

  • "So Lonely (One and Only Part II)" (first lyrics: "[Darkchild]")

  • "We Belong Together (Remix)" (first lyrics: "When you left, I lost a part of me")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "E=MC²"

  • "Migrate" (first lyrics: "Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce")

  • "Touch My Body" (first lyrics: "MC! Uh, uh, uh, in the place to be")

  • "Cruise Control" (first lyrics: "2008, watch it! Yeah!")

  • "I Stay in Love" (first lyrics: "Why do I stay, why do I stay in love? Ooh")

  • "Side Effects" (first lyrics: "It's MC and YJ")

  • "I'm That Chick" (first lyrics: "Ooh wee, ooh wee [Ooh wee]")

  • "Love Story" (first lyrics: "Ay bay bay, it won't end, won't end, won't end")

  • "I'll Be Lovin' U Long Time" (first lyrics: "I'll be lovin' you long time [eternally]")

  • "Last Kiss" (first lyrics: "I know you don't believe that it's over like that [oh, oh, oh]")

  • "Thanx 4 Nothin'" (first lyrics: "Uh, this is dedicated to all the ladies out there")

  • "O.O.C." (first lyrics: "Take 'em around the world on this one")

  • "For the Record" (first lyrics: "For the record, you oughta know")

  • "Bye Bye" (first lyrics: "This is for my peoples who just lost somebody")

  • "Heat" (first lyrics: "It's Mariah [heat, heat, heat]")

  • "I Wish You Well" (first lyrics: "This goes out to you and you and you")

  • "4real4real" (first lyrics: "It's for real, for real, for real")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel"

  • "Betcha Gon' Know (the Prologue)" (first lyrics: "Whoa, welcome to a day of my life, day of my life")

  • "Obsessed" (first lyrics: "I was like, 'Why are you're so obsessed with me?'")

  • "H.A.T.E.U." (first lyrics: "Once upon a time, we swore not to say goodbye")

  • "Candy Bling" (first lyrics: "I still remember")

  • "Ribbon" (first lyrics: "Lovin' on my mind")

  • "Inseparable" (first lyrics: "Call my phone, yeah")

  • "Standing O" (first lyrics: "Here's your standing O")

  • "It's a Wrap" (first lyrics: "Yet another early morning and you walk in like it's nothing")

  • "Up Out My Face" (first lyrics: "It's not chipped we're not cracked")

  • "Up Out My Face (the Reprise)" (first lyrics: "Break")

  • "More Than Just Friends" (first lyrics: "I'd rather be with you, but you never tried to holla")

  • "The Impossible" (first lyrics: "We were two little people wrapped up in this big old world")

  • "The Impossible (the Reprise)" (first lyrics: "Say it")

  • "Angel (the Prelude)" (instrumental)

  • "Angels Cry" (first lyrics: "I shouldn't have walked away")

  • "Languishing (The Interlude)" (first lyrics: "If you could only see")

  • "I Want to Know What Love Is" (first lyrics: "I gotta take a little time")

  • "Obsessed (Remix)" (first lyrics: "I was like, 'Why are you so obsessed with me?'")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas II You"

  • "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Intro)" (instrumental)

  • "Oh Santa!" (first lyrics: "Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas")

  • "O Little Town of Bethlehem/Little Drummer Boy" (first lyrics: "Pa, rum, pa, pum, pum")

  • "Christmas Time Is in the Air Again" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is in the air again")

  • "The First Noel/Born Is the King" (first lyrics: "The First Noel")

  • "When Christmas Comes" (first lyrics: "The whole world feels a little bit more love")

  • "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)/Housetop Celebration" (first lyrics: "Here comes Santa Claus")

  • "Charlie Brown Christmas" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is here")

  • "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus" (first lyrics: "O, come all ye faithful")

  • "O Holy Night" (first lyrics: "Oh, holy night, the stars are brightly shining")

  • "One Child" (first lyrics: "An angel appeared")

  • "All I Want For Christmas Is You - Extra Festive" (first lyrics: "I don't want a lot for Christmas")

  • "Auld Lang Syne (the New Year's Anthem)" (first lyrics: "Should auld acquaintance be forgot")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Me. I Am Mariah . . . the Elusive Chanteuse"

  • "Cry" (first lyrics: "Cry, cry, cry [cry]")

  • "Faded" (first lyrics: "My friend, hmm my love")

  • "Dedicated" (first lyrics: "That summer . . . the summer '88 is the best")

  • "#Beautiful" (first lyrics: "Ah, ah, you're beautiful [Yeah]")

  • "Thirsty" (first lyrics: "[You know, you know you're thirsty]")

  • "Make It Look Good" (first lyrics: "Oh, make me wanna say")

  • "You're Mine (Eternal)" (first lyrics: "I just can't seem to give you up, you're mine, you're mine")

  • "You Don't Know What to Do" (first lyrics: "You need to go")

  • "Supernatural" (first lyrics: "Roe roe beat go")

  • "Meteorite" (first lyrics: "Andy Warhol said, 'In the future everybody will be famous'")

  • "Camouflage" (first lyrics: "I remember so many nights in the bed alone")

  • "Money ($ * / …)" (first lyrics: "I can't leave it like that")

  • "One More Try" (first lyrics: "Baby, I've had enough of danger")

  • "Heavenly (No Ways Tired/Can't Give Up Now)" (first lyrics: "Folks will taking advantage of you because they believe you're too weak to speak up for yourself")

  • "It's a Wrap" (first lyrics: "Now for the deluxe")

  • "Betcha Gon' Know" (first lyrics: "Oh, welcome to a day of my life [day of my life]")

  • "The Art of Letting Go" (first lyrics: "I'm making a statement of my own opinion")

  • "Me. I Am Mariah . . . the Elusive Chanteuse" (first lyrics: "On the back cover of this album is a personal treasure")

  • "America the Beautiful" (first lyrics: "Oh, beautiful for spacious skies")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Caution"

  • "GTFO" (first lyrics: "How 'bout you?")

  • With You (first lyrics: "With you, with you, you, you")

  • "Caution" (first lyrics: "Never too late, you can come through")

  • "A No No" (first lyrics: "I ain't even mad, no, not like befo'")

  • "The Distance" (first lyrics: "S-P-I-R-I-T, it's great to see")

  • "Giving Me Life" (first lyrics: "Hey, baby, what's happenin'? How you doin'?")

  • "One Mo' Gen" (first lyrics: "[Oh] Did you like when I put my lips there?")

  • "8th Grade" (first lyrics: "I'm not your world")

  • "Stay Long Love You" (first lyrics: "Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa, would you mind, would you mind?")

  • "Portrait" (first lyrics: "Where do I go from here?")

  • "Runway" (first lyrics: "The way it feels to fly")

  • "Runway Remix" (first lyrics: "The way it feels to fly")

Songs From Mariah Carey's Compilation Album "The Rarities"

  • "Here We Go Around Again" (first lyrics: "Let me tell you something, baby")

  • "Can You Hear Me" (first lyrics: "Sometimes I feel so alone and uncertain")

  • "Do You Think of Me" (first lyrics: "I wonder if you think of me")

  • "Everything Fades Away" (first lyrics: "Baby, don't tell me you miss me, you love me")

  • "All I Live For" (first lyrics: "[Oh baby, you're all]")

  • "One Night" (first lyrics: "Baby, don't you know")

  • "Slipping Away" (first lyrics: "So far, so far")

  • "Out Here on My Own" (first lyrics: "Sometimes I wonder")

  • "Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)" (first lyrics: "Come here [Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh, baby]")

  • "I Pray" (first lyrics: "Lord I pray")

  • "Cool on You" (first lyrics: "Do the coat")

  • "Mesmerized" (first lyrics: "I'm testing the microphone, oh-oh")

  • "Lullaby of Birdland" (first lyrics: "'Cause it's a chanteuse, darling, I'm a chanteuse")

  • "Save the Day" (first lyrics: "We're all in this together")

  • "Close My Eyes (Acoustic)" (first lyrics: "I was a wayward child")

Songs From Mariah Carey's "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special"

  • "Overture 'Little Mariah's' Theme" (instrumental)

  • "Sleigh Ride" (first lyrics: "[Da-gi-gi-boom]")

  • "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "Hark! The herald angels sing")

  • "When Christmas Comes (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "The whole world feels a little bit more love")

  • "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" (instrumental)

  • "Peanuts . . . All I Want (Interlude)" (first lyrics: "That's it!")

  • "Christmas Time Is Here" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is here")

  • "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Intro)" (instrumental)

  • "Oh Santa! (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Oh, Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas")

  • "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) / House Top Celebration" (first lyrics: "Give me some of that eggnog")

  • "Sugar Plum Fairy (Magical Christmas Mix)" (instrumental)

  • "Christmas Time Is in the Air Again (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "Christmas time is in the air again")

  • "O Holy Night (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "O holy night! The stars are brightly shining")

  • "Joy to the World (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "Joy to the world")

  • "Silent Night (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "Silent night")

  • "All I Want For Christmas Is You (Magical Christmas Mix)" (first lyrics: "I don't want a lot for Christmas")

Mariah Carey Songs From the Soundtracks, Compilations, Remixes, and More

  • "#Beautiful (A$AP Rocky Remix)" (first lyrics: "It's like our first date")

  • "#Beautiful (Jeezy Remix)" (first lyrics: "You and your mind is [the world] beautiful")

  • "#Hermosa" (first lyrics: "Ah, ah hermosa")

  • "100%" (first lyrics: "I am a dream, just beginning")

  • "A No No (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Don [Don]")

  • "Almost Home" (first lyrics: "Hey, hey, you're almost home")

  • "Angels Cry (Remix)" (first lyrics: "I shouldn't have walked away")

  • "Bring It on Home" (first lyrics: "Just some everyday people")

  • "Bye Bye (Remix)" (first lyrics: "This is for my people who just lost somebody")

  • "Do You Know Where You're Going To (Theme From 'Mahogany')" (first lyrics: "Do you know where you're going to?")

  • "Don't Forget About Us" (first lyrics: "[Don't forget about us]")

  • "Endless Love" (first lyrics: "My love, there's only you in my life")

  • "Fall in Love at Christmas" (first lyrics: "The days are cold")

  • "Fantasy (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Keepin' it real, son (That's right)")

  • "H.A.T.E.U (Remix)" (first lyrics: "I can't wait to H-A-T-E you")

  • "I Don't" (first lyrics: "Ladies and gentlemen")

  • "I Don't (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Ladies and gentlemen!")

  • "I Still Believe" (first lyrics: "You look in my eyes")

  • "I Still Believe (Remix)" (first lyrics: "No matter what, baby [no matter]")

  • "I'll Be Lovin' U Long Time (Remix)" (first lyrics: "LL, MC, yes I [the remix, the remix]")

  • "I'll Be There" (first lyrics: "You and I must make a pact")

  • "Imperfect" (first lyrics: "I saw you yesterday")

  • "In the Mix" (first lyrics: "In the mix, yeah")

  • "Infinity" (first lyrics: "Why you mad? Talkin' 'bout you're mad")

  • "Just Be Good to Me" (first lyrics: "Friends tell me I am crazy")

  • "Lil Snowman" (first lyrics: "Oh, my little snowman")

  • "Love Hangover / Heartbreaker" (first lyrics: "If there's a cure for this")

  • "Miss You" (first lyrics: "Said Jermaine likes it and I like it")

  • "Misty Moon" (first lyrics: "I see fields of golden flowers")

  • "Never Too Far / Hero Medley" (first lyrics: "You're with me")

  • "Ribbon (Remix)" (first lyrics: "Call me up when you wanna freak this")

  • "Right to Dream" (first lyrics: "I lay awake sometimes")

  • "Save the Day" (first lyrics: "Forty days and forty dreams")

  • "Shake It Off (Remix)" (first lyrics: "H-O-V and MC H-O-V Young Jeezy [Yeah]")

  • "Skydiving" (first lyrics: "When our lips touched that morning")

  • "Sweetheart" (first lyrics: "Boy haven't you noticed")

  • "The One (Remix)" (first lyrics: "So so def")

  • "The Star" (first lyrics: "One dark night")

  • "There For Me" (first lyrics: "I'd never have known")

  • "There Goes My Heart" (first lyrics: "You know me well, we go too far back")

  • "Triumphant (Get 'Em)" (first lyrics: "Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em [Go]")

  • "Up Out My Face" (first lyrics: "It's not chipped [No]")

  • "Weakness of the Body" (first lyrics: "I know I hurt you so")

  • "When I Feel It" (first lyrics: "Here we go again")

  • "When You Believe" (first lyrics: "Many nights we've prayed")

  • "Why You Mad (Remix)" (first lyrics: "But why? Why")

  • "You and I (We Can Conquer the World)" (first lyrics: "Here we are")

  • "You're Mine (Remix)" (first lyrics: "You made me feel")

