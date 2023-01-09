Never mind the record, Tom Brady and Buccaneers are a threat in NFC playoffs | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·4 min read

ATLANTA — For all that Tom Brady has experienced on his extended NFL journey – you know, the rings, the records, the comebacks and stuff – these upcoming NFC playoffs represent new territory.

For the first time, Brady enters the postseason on a team with a losing record – by far.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) sealed that distinction on Sunday in falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-17, in a contest where Brady was pulled in the second quarter after setting the NFL’s single-season record for completions (490), a mark that carries half-full, half-empty connotations.

Before now, you’d have to go way back to 2002 – the season after Brady came off the bench to replace an injured Drew Bledsoe – to find a team quarterbacked by TB12 that even flirted with a .500 record. The season after winning Super Bowl 36, the New England Patriots finished 9-7.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph (8) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph (8) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I was part of teams that were really good and didn’t make it that far, good teams that were fighting really hard and made it all the way,” Brady said. “So, everything to be concerned with in what we do moving forward. Hopefully, we’ve learned a lot from what has happened over the course of the season. Now we can try to put our best foot forward.”

Translated: Enough of the history lessons and footnotes.

These Bucs haven’t had as much as a three-game winning streak this season, but they took advantage of playing in the only division in the NFL where every team had a losing record. And spotty ledger or not, they still have a heartbeat with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town next weekend for the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Maybe these playoffs will represent the final chapter for Brady, who announced his retirement last February and unretired 40 days later. And maybe he won’t retire. He may be 45, but who says seven Super Bowl rings are enough? He hasn’t shed much light on his future plans and was in no mood for that during his wind-down session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when someone asked whether he will take some time to reflect and smell the roses during these playoffs.

“You don’t think about more than winning one game,” Brady said.

No, rather than roses, it’s clear that Brady is thinking “clean slate” and the urgency of playoff football.

“The team that wins is the one that plays the best that day,” he added. “Not the team that has the best record or the home field. The team that plays the best that day is the one that advances.”

Despite the lack of consistency the Bucs have demonstrated throughout the season, this is still a team that no one wants to face in the playoffs. Brady’s postseason track record is one big reason. He’s also played with better rhythm in recent weeks with his wide receiving corps, led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Now, if the 32nd-ranked rushing attack can relieve some of the pressure on Brady that can be linked to the new completion record.

Yet there are other factors that will make the Bucs a tough playoff out. This is a savvy team, led by so many veterans who have been there and done that. Many of the players who were on the Bucs defense two years ago that was splendid in winning Super Bowl 55 are still in tow with the unit ranked in the top 10. And on both sides of the ball, they are healthier than they were earlier in the season, when Brady’s receiving corps and the secondary were hit particularly hard by injuries.

“We’ve got people who have been in this situation before,” linebacker Devin White said.

White knows. Regardless of what’s happened the past four months, the mission now is to get hot at the right time.

“If we win every game by one point, if we win four in a row, we win the Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re capable of doing anything. We didn’t have goals of just getting here. We didn’t play like we wanted to get here, but we found a way to get in. We’re just showing the resilience.”

According to a Fox graphic, teams that made the playoffs with records of .500 or worse were 6-11.

And despite defeating the Cowboys in the past two season openers, the Bucs were installed as three-point underdogs in the opening line.

Which takes us back to one of White’s earlier points.

“We like being doubted, counted out, but it don’t matter,” he said. “All that matters is about the people in the room.”

Maybe the Bucs and Brady have the NFC playoff field exactly where they want them. Sleeping on them. Or else.

As Brady put it, “We’ve been battle tested.”

Question now has something to do with how many battles are left.

