Never lose your keys again with four Apple AirTags for $20 off this Black Friday

Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed
·3 min read
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Black Friday offers some of the best deals on Apple gear all year round. If you're an Apple user then chances are you've encountered the Find My app before, AirTags are one of the best tools to unlock the app's potential, mounting to objects or pups, and allowing you to keep tabs on their location in real time. Pick up a four pack for $79.99 this year.

Usually $99.99, Apple AirTags are on sale on Amazon this Black Friday for $79.99, for a savings of $20 dollars, or 19%. If you're constantly losing your keys, wallet, or feline friend then there are few more useful tools—pair them to your device with a simple one-tap.

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

If you're the type of person who's always running into a case of the runaway [insert object here] then there are few tools that more useful than an Apple AirTag. These miniature tracking devices look like Apple-branded coins, and are easy to tuck into all sorts of places.

Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, to which they broadcast frequent and precise locational updates. Pairing is as simple as a tap and encrypts for your privacy. When you put your AirTag into lost mode you'll immediately be notified when it's detected in the vast Find My network. And should your AirTag be lost closer to home, a built in speaker can help you locate it with sound.

A dog owner with an AirTag installed in their dog's collar will get precise locations of where their fugitive pup has gotten to, while a car owner who often forgets what block they parked on will never need to worry about finding their ride after street sweeping day again. Read our full review of the Apple AirTag here.

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

Black Friday is a great time to get in on AirTags. Amazon's four pack deal is $20 off—get it for $79.99 now.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

