“You never know” – Highly rated Chelsea youngster speaks on playing for Enzo Maresca

One highly rated Chelsea youngster has been speaking about making it in the first team and being able to one day play under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have plenty of top young talents coming through the ranks, but we know that not all of them are going to be able to make it. It’s a hard run to break into the first team at Chelsea.

It was much easier when there was a transfer ban when Frank Lampard was manager and bought players like Reece James and Mason Mount in.

But the competition for places in the Chelsea squad right now is really hard, especially with the large amounts of money that the new owners have spent since coming in to the club.

The saying goes though, ‘if you’re good enough then you’ll make it’. But I’m not sure if that is always going to ring true.

Acheampong looks very good

Acheampong in action for Chelsea in preseason

Young defender Josh Acheampong is one who is coming through the ranks and has had a sight of first team football so far. He’s look very assured, and those who watch academy football will know all about just how good this guy looks.

The 18-year-old academy player has done an exclusive video interview with the club on the official website this week, and he was speaking about making it in the first team one day.

Acheampong said:

“[I’ll] always be ready because you never know when your chance can come. Just keep working hard because you don’t want it to be a one-time thing, I’d rather there be many more.”

That’s a top attitude to have. Hard work and quality is what will help him make it at the club. If he can proceed with that and keep showing the performances he has shown so far, then there is every chance he can make it here.