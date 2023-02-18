'Never intended' to sunset Social Security, Sen. Rick Scott says amid Biden criticism

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., a favorite target of the White House, updated his controversial proposal to sunset all federal programs every five years with a boldened note Friday that claims it was never his intention to cut Social Security or Medicare.

Scott's latest comments on his policy approach towards the entitlement programs comes after President Joe Biden tried to make Scott’s “Rescue America” plan the unofficial doctrine of the Republican Party.

Biden raised the contentious sunset provision during his recent State of the Union address, arguing that some Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare — which was met with outrage by some GOP members during his speech.

“So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now,” Biden said after being booed. “They're not to be touched? All right. We've got unanimity!"

“I have never supported cutting Social Security or Medicare, ever,” Scott wrote in an op-ed with the Washington Examiner explaining the update. “To say otherwise is a disingenuous Democrat lie from a very confused president. And Sen. Mitch McConnell is also well aware of that.”

Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary, fired back, congratulating Scott on "joining the post-State of the Union red wave of Republicans acknowledging they have, in fact, been attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block."

Bates added: "But make no mistake, his true colors are undeniable and on the record."

Several Republicans, including Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, distanced themselves from Scott's proposal in the days followed Biden's SOTU address. McConnell went as far to call it “not a Republican plan.”

Contriibuting Sarah Elbeshbishi

