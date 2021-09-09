The Never Game Series Adaptation, Starring Justin Hartley, Lands at CBS

The Never Game is officially afoot at CBS.

A series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel, starring This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, has found a home at the Eye Network, TVLine has learned. The project, which first went into development back in January, is moving forward with a pilot production commitment.

The Never Game follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Hartley also serves as an executive producer with This Is Us EP Ken Olin, who will direct the pilot, while Michael Cooney (Identity) will write the script.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said in a statement. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Hartley has co-starred on This Is Us since 2016, playing actor Kevin Pearson; the NBC family drama will end with its upcoming sixth season, airing largely uninterrupted in early 2022. In addition to The Never Game, Hartley is attached to star in Netflix’s The Noel Diary, a film adaptation of Richard Paul Evans’ 2017 novel.

