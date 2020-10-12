‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Shares How Teens Can Deal With Abuse Online

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has become an overnight sensation in just six months. If you allow yourself to reminisce on the earlier days of The Pandemic, the Tamil Canadian teen rose to fame in April, as the star in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix coming-of-age series, “Never Have I Ever.”

While the rest of us are busy talking to our plants and attending Zoom happy hours, the 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. shared on her Instagram this week that she is the newest global ambassador for Plan International Canada.

The international children’s rights organisation is calling on girls everywhere to sign an open letter to hold social-media platforms more accountable for the rampant abuse that goes unchecked on their platforms. This year’s Plan International report takes a closer look at the lives of girls online and how they’re navigating what is increasingly becoming a sexist and racist battlefield on their screens.

According to the report, in Canada, 72 per cent of girls and young women said that they had experienced negative effects from being harassed on social-media platforms — including lower self-esteem, mental or emotional stress, and followed by problems at school. Harassment is widespread online; in the UK, the switch to remote learning during the pandemic has led to students posting abusive sexual images in online lectures, according to The Guardian.

Ramakrishnan hopes her recent stardom and booming social media presence will help bring awareness to women and girls issues globally. We chatted with her about her new role in Plan International’s #freetobeonline campaign, how she deals...

