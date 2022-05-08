‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Sets August Release Date, Premieres First-Look Images (Photos)

Natalie Oganesyan
·2 min read

Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” will return with a third season on Aug. 12, the streaming service announced Sunday. The popular teen series, from co-creators and executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, also released first-look images for its upcoming set of episodes.

The coming-of-age comedy hit stars breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the often self-involved Devi. As a first-generation Indian American teenager who has just lost her father, she’s often at odds with her overprotective mother (Poorna Jagannathan) — and at the end of a short fuse. She finds solace in her best friends, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young), and occasionally her put-together older cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), who helps her navigate the treacherous waters of high school classes, crushes and catastrophes.

Season 3 will pick up following the events of the second season finale’s winter formal, where Devi reconnects with Paxton (Darren Barnet), who is now her boyfriend. Ben (Jaren Lewison) looks at the happy couple with melancholy, as he discovers the possibility that Devi would have chosen him instead had it not been for her friends’ advice to the contrary. As with previous seasons, “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 will comprise 10 half-hour episodes.

In January, it was announced that Anirudh Pisharody (“9-1-1”) would join the cast as a recurring character in Season 3. He will play Des, who attends an elite private school.

The streamer favorite will end with a fourth and final season, which is set to premiere in 2023. “Never Have I Ever” is produced by Universal Television, of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by Howard Klein and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Take a look at Season 3’s first images below:

