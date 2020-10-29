Never-ending stories: from Bond to Galbraith, why is everything so long?

About halfway through Tenet, the mind-frying Christopher Nolan film, I began to wriggle in my seat. Twenty minutes later, I had to sit on my hands to stop myself digging around for my phone. At 150 minutes, not only was the film long, it felt endless. Nolan isn’t the only one stretching his legs. Other film-makers – and podcasters, authors and playwrights – are increasingly choosing languor and scale over brevity. The last Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, pipped Nolan’s by 10 minutes, while the forthcoming Bond instalment – when it finally appears – is set to be the chunkiest ever for 007, at two hours 43 minutes.

Length seems to be in vogue in other genres, too: just feel the thunder from JK Rowling’s latest Galbraith book as it lands on a table. At more than 900 pages, it’s her longest crime novel, about the same extent as Hilary Mantel’s Booker-snubbed doorstopper, The Mirror and the Light.

So what’s going on? In an era in which attention spans are shot to pieces, you’d think we’d only be capable of gaping benignly at gifs. But it seems that we long for length – and that we increasingly admire it, associating breadth with intellectual heft.

A rudimentary analysis of the Booker prize suggests a shift. In 1970, the average shortlisted novel had about 248 pages. By 1980, that had ticked up to 294, and by 2000 it was 372 pages. Last year, when the prize was shared by Bernardine Evaristo and Margaret Atwood, the average shortlisted book weighed in at about 530 pages.

“Sometimes books and films merit length,” Val McDermid, the crime author, says. “But a lot of stuff is quite self-indulgent and needs a serious edit. I’m reluctant to pick up something that’s more than 600 pages if I don’t have a previous relationship with that writer.”

While Penguin reported a spike of people reading expansive classics such as Middlemarch and War and Peace this year, not all stories are best told at length. McDermid suspects that ballooning books are partly a consequence of there being fewer “great editors with the kind of skills to take on a piece of literature and fillet it”. She knows of authors so grand that they simply “will not be edited”, and whose obstinacy is no match for their publishers.

McDermid doesn’t name and shame but I can’t help but think of the latest Phillip Pullman, which would have benefited from some tightening. A power shift seems to be at play: a study last year found that the top 10% of writers in Britain account for about 70% of earnings in the profession, meaning that authors who lay golden eggs are often treated with deference by their publishers, who dare not flash the scissors.

Jem White, of Blackwell’s bookshop in London, says that changes to the way people buy and read books might also be increasing their length. “The advent of e-readers and audiobooks does probably encourage people to engage with longer works,” he says. “Now you don’t have to carry a big brick in your bag.” On the flipside, the last 10 years, he explains, have seen a reinvestment in books as presents and covetable items. In the early 2000s, the orthodoxy was that Kindles would kill off physical books, but that never came to pass. “More recently, it’s become apparent that there absolutely is a market for really nice books, so people are more willing to invest time and money in producing them.”

