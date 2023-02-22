'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The renowned canals in the compact Italian city of Venice are usually threatened by flooding, but now, weeks of dry winter weather have made it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate.

Concerns over a "never-ending" severe drought come on the heels of another emergency that heightened last summer, which saw less than half the amount of normal snowfall in the Alpine mountains and caused the country’s rivers and lakes to suffer, Legambiente, an Italian environmental group, said in a statement Monday.

The country’s longest river, which runs through the Alps, has 61% less water than normal for this time of year, the group added.

Boats are docked along a dried canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Some of&nbsp;Venice's secondary canals have practically dried up lately due a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system.
The lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents are contributing to Venice’s unusually low tides currently.

Venice, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site comprised of 118 tiny islands linked by canals and bridges, was built in the fifth century. The Grand Canal is the main route through the city.

Images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

This photograph taken on February 20, 2023, shows gondolas tied up in Venice Canal Grande, during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice.
Boats are docked along a dried canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Some of&nbsp;Venice's secondary canals have practically dried up lately due a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system.
This photograph taken on February 20, 2023, shows gondolas tied up in Venice Canal Grande, during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice.
Rising sea levels are the usual primary threat to this historic city — situated on a small, fish-shaped island at the northwest corner of the Adriatic Sea.

The frequency of high-water events have gone from two per decade during the first half of the 20th Century to more than 40 per decade now, eroding the foundations of tightly packed buildings along the canals' edges, according to NASA.

This 2001 satellite image emphasizes Venice’s fragility.

“Like the fabled city of Atlantis, the city is at risk of being submerged. Autumn and winter high tides flood city streets and raise water levels on the canals, making it difficult or impossible for boats to squeeze under the bridges.

In the coming days, forecasters predict temporary relief from much-needed precipitation and snow in the Alps.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. 

This image was acquired on December 9, 2001 by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on NASA's Terra satellite.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Italy's iconic Venice canals run dry: 'Never-ending drought emergency'

