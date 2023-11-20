‘I would never have done MasterChef – or won it – without the right HRT prescription’

Lisa Snowdon: ‘It took me about four years to get onto the right regime but, ultimately, it was life-changing’ - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

Born in Welwyn Garden City in 1972, Lisa Snowdon was spotted by Premier Model Management at the age of 19 and had a successful commercial and catwalk modelling career. Her broadcasting work has included stints for MTV, Capital Radio, Lorraine, and This Morning and in 2022 she won Celebrity MasterChef. She dated Hollywood actor George Clooney from 2000 to 2005 but is now engaged to fiancée George Smart. She published her debut book, Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause, earlier this year.

Best childhood memory?

My family summer holidays driving to Spain. We used to drive all the way there from my home in Welwyn Garden City and my dad used to play Level 42 – the only album he had – all the way. It was my sisters and I in the back of the car, and we absolutely loved it. When we got there, we’d have these really simple holidays where we’d just play cards, have siestas, spend time by the pool and on the beach and visit cute fishing villages and eat mixed grill. It was just really precious family time.

Best day of your life?

Going to South Africa last year with my family for my dad’s 70th. There were 10 of us in this beautiful villa with a pool: my dad, my fiancée George and I, both my sisters and their partners and three kids. So, we had some pretty good days there just waking up, I cooked breakfast, and then we’d go off for a road trip, or we’d drive down to Cape Point and see the penguins. It was such a joy seeing the joy the kids got in South Africa through their eyes.

Best health discovery?

Discovering HRT has been my biggest, most positive health discovery. It took me about four years to get onto the right regime but, ultimately, it was life-changing. Before HRT I was feeling awful despite trying to help myself by eating well, working out and not drinking as much wine as that would send me crazy with the sugar spikes, and I’d get really angry all the time. For me, HRT has been a game-changer.

Best modelling moment?

Modelling in Japan was definitely a pinch-me moment. I was like, “Oh my God, I’m 19, I’ve just landed in a completely new place, and the only signs are in Japanese.” It was really tricky to get around and I was just thinking: “How the hell has a girl from Welwyn Garden City ended up being in this most fabulous place?” I fell in love with the culture and the food, and the shoots were beautiful too. I was doing beautiful high end fashion shoots for Elle and Vogue and then I was doing really kooky TV commercials for a fruit juice campaign whilst dressed as a bunch of grapes with purple tights on. It was a really mad time, and I just embraced it all.

Story continues

Best moment on TV or radio?

Interviewing one of my all-time heroes, Mary J Blige, for a show called LA Pool Party. She got really deep with some of the stuff that happened to her in her life, and we ended up crying and hugging, which was incredible. Lady Gaga was amazing too but probably the most unbelievable encounter I had wasn’t on screen. I met Stevie Wonder at a tsunami telethon and when I was introduced to him I just lost the power of speech because my dad loved him and I listened to him growing up. He grabbed my hand – I think he was trying to just feel my energy – and everything I could have said in that moment was totally lost in a void. I was totally overwhelmed, and I thought my heart was going to explode.

Best showbiz party?

When I was living in LA I did go to some pretty good parties and the most glamorous of all was probably my 30th birthday party at the Chateau Marmont, overlooking Sunset Boulevard in LA, which my boyfriend at the time, George Clooney, hosted. That was kind of fabulous, and there were some cool people there – like Matt Damon and his wife Lucy. That was pretty special.

My recent book party was quite wild too. It was upstairs in Langan’s and Nick Moran was there, the jewellery designer Stephen Webster, Dame Denise Lewis, Kirsty Gallacher; so many incredible people. Melanie Blatt from All Saints DJed and everyone just ended up drinking tequila and got a little bit too lubricated too quickly. We actually ran out of tequila. The worst culprit? Probably my fiancée George.

Best personal characteristic?

I’ve got a lot of empathy, which is sometimes a bit hard for me, because I do feel too much. But it’s a nice quality to have, because I do really put myself in people’s shoes and I do really care and feel. I’m generous too.

Best decision?

Switching to the doctor I’m with now, because up until that point I was really clutching at straws with getting the right diagnosis. I got diagnosed with depression in my early 40s, which was not something that I had – it was definitely menopause-related and once I got the right doctor and the right treatment everything changed. Had that not happened I certainly wouldn’t have done MasterChef and won it and proved to myself that I can do these amazing challenges into my 50s. I probably would have just given up that work completely, as I felt absolutely terrible for so long.

Worst childhood memory?

When my family broke up. I was 15 when my parents first started having problems, but I was 17 when they actually split. Having that conversation with my mum and then seeing both of them heartbroken was incredibly hard. My mum left and went to live in Watford, and I stayed with my dad in Welwyn Garden with my younger sisters as we didn’t want to disrupt their education any more. Staying with my dad was quite radical at that time, and we obviously still saw my mum, but that was a learning curve for us; Dad trying to cook for us.

I had to grow up really quickly as I suddenly thought: “My life as I know it has completely changed.” Today I’ve got a great relationship with my mum and my dad, but at the time I was just angry and disappointed. And selfishly I thought, “no, you can’t break up. This is not how it’s supposed to be.”

Worst moment of your life?

That would have to be a domestic violence incident. When I look back it just feels like a punch in the gut every time, allowing myself to be treated in that way and being treated so badly.

Straight after my parents split up, I got into a really bad relationship with somebody, and he was a bully. It started off as mentally abusive, and then it turned into physical abuse. I stayed with him, and I made excuses for him. I protected him and I didn’t honour myself. And that makes me angry.

Then it happened again, later on in my life, in my very early 40s and I ended up having a miscarriage following an attack. My egg quality obviously wasn’t as good at that point so it may have been related. I don’t know but at that moment, I did feel, “I’m here again; how is this possible?” But then I thought, “something needs to change, I cannot do this again. I need to break this cycle” and I went straight into some serious therapy for a year, and it changed my life.

Worst health scare?

Contracting meningitis in 2010. I was working at Capital Radio and pushing myself too hard and I got meningitis, glandular fever and Epstein-Barr virus all at the same time and ended up in hospital for three weeks. It got so serious that they called my parents and said: “You need to get here now.” I was really sick, and they didn’t know what was wrong with me.

My brain and my organs had swollen to the point where I couldn’t walk, and lights were blinding me, and it took me about two years to recover fully as my immune system had been so depleted. I struggled to function properly and my brain just couldn’t process things properly.

Worst modelling moment?

Probably being dropped off at Heathrow Airport when I was about 18 between Christmas and New Year on my own and waiting to catch a flight to Munich. I’d been backwards and forwards, in and out of Heathrow for weeks, and it just felt like I needed a break.

I love being with my family at Christmas so the last thing I wanted was to be abroad alone. I remember being dropped off at the airport and I just burst into tears and nearly had a panic attack as I didn’t want to get on the plane then go to some studio in Munich with a room full of strangers. I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I was really lonely and that was a rock bottom moment for me.

Worst moment on TV or radio?

Presenting a fashion segment on This Morning during the height of my menopause symptoms. One of the many symptoms I’ve suffered from is a dry mouth but on this occasion, I could barely get any words out because my mouth was so ridiculously dry. And that coupled with the brain fog meant I was struggling to remember anyone’s names or what I was supposed to say. It just felt like my body and my brain were betraying me.

Worst decision?

I’ve made some poor life choices when it comes to people. There’s been a few of them, which is interesting, because as a woman you get this female intuition. You get that gut instinct that’s always trying to protect you and guide you and on multiple occasions with relationships – not so much with work decisions – I’ve ignored that instinct and I’ve kicked myself for it. I’ve definitely learned the hard way.

Worst advice?

Listening to the private doctors who didn’t help me. I tried two very expensive doctors, and I spent a shedload of money and wasted a lot of time, which is why I’ve written my book. I want to fast track women’s diagnosis and help them get the right help without them having to spend all of that money through private doctors.

Lisa Snowdon is an ambassador for Improve your Eye-Q, a new educational campaign about the importance of good eye health.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.