‘Never Back Down: Revolt’: Kellie Madison Directing For Mandalay, Wonder Street & SPWA

EXCLUSIVE: Kellie Madison (The Gate, The Tank) will direct the fourthquel Never Back Down: Revolt from a script by Audrey Arkins (Elyse) for Mandalay Pictures, Wonder Street and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Production is set to start in and around London on Nov. 23.
Never Back Down: Revolt centers around a woman (Olivia Popica, Informer, Retribution), who is kidnapped and forced to fight in elite underground fights, and has to battle her way out to freedom. Michael Bisping (Den of Thieves) and Brooke Johnston (Hurricane Heist) star as the antagonists who run the fight trafficking ring. Diana Hoyos (2020 Best Actress winner in Colombia – Enfermeras), Neetu Chandra (The Good Maharaja, Shooter) and James Faulkner (Atomic Blonde, Paul Apostle of Christ) round out the supporting cast.
The fourth installment will be produced by Craig Baumgarten of Wonder Street and David Zelon of Mandalay Pictures.
The first Never Back Down released in 2008 starred Amber Heard, Sean Faris, Djimon Hounsou and Cam Gigandet and grossed over $41M WW.
Madison is repped by Verve, Bisping by Gersch, Popica by Hamilton Hodell (UK), Arkins by CAA and Faulkner by Jeff Goldberg Mgmt.
More from Deadline
- Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Picks Up Diane Paragas Musical Drama 'Yellow Rose'
- Filmmaker Creates First Gender Fluid Commercial Spec To Break Stereotypes In Advertising
- Kate Winslet-Saoirse Ronan Romance 'Ammonite' Pre-Sells To Sony, Lionsgate & Transmission After Heated Auction
Best of Deadline
- U.S. Coronavirus Update: Cases Surpass 10 Million Nationwide As Global Total Hits 50 Million
- Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
- Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.