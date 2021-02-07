‘I will never use anything else’: Amazon shoppers swear by this cream for eczema and dry skin
If you are on the hunt for a moisturizing body cream that treats dehydrated skin, rosacea and eczema, Amazon’s top choice costs less than $10.
Shop: Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Repair Cream, $9.39
The Aveeno Skin Relief Moisture Repair Cream is a fragrance-free moisturizing cream that relieves extremely dry skin and restores its moisture barrier.
The cream has a Triple Oat Complex, which contains oat flour, oat oil and extract. Because of the protective ceramides and emollients in its formula, the cream hydrates the skin and prevents moisture loss.
Customers swear by this product and point out how they experienced instant relief. “I decided to try this cream for some [itch] relief and the results were amazing. I put it on all of the dried areas [of my skin], and relief was almost immediate. At first, I used it three times per day. Within a couple of days, the redness started to go away and the dry skin was no longer dry or swollen,” wrote one five-star reviewer.
Another reviewer pointed out how useful this moisturizer is for people with eczema. They wrote, “I have eczema and very itchy, dry skin. With all of the other lotions I’ve tried, I would have to re-apply [them] several times throughout the day. I decided to give this cream a try a few months ago, and I’ll never use anything else! My skin has improved dramatically!”
Suffer from dry skin no longer -- this moisturizing cream is your new best friend.
