Won't Accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh After Resignation

After tendering his resignation ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 18 September said that he would never accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Chief Minister and called him a 'disaster', CNN News18 reported.

"I will never accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as CM. He is a total disaster. Ek Ministry to chala nahi saka, pura state chalayega (He couldn't run a ministry, how will he run Punjab)? I know that he has no capability." Singh told News18.

The Punjab Congress infighting had intensified with Sidhu censuring CM Amarinder Singh in May, alleging that his associated were being harassed for raising questions on the state government’s handling of the ‘sacrilege’ case and for speaking the truth on the matter.

The CM's resignation on Saturday also came amid calls for leadership change within Punjab Congress.

Addressing the media at the Raj Bhavan after tendering his resignation, Singh said that he had conveyed to party president Sonia Gandhi that he felt humiliated.

