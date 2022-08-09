Neve Campbell On Turning Down ‘Scream 6’ Over Pay: “I Couldn’t Walk On Set…Feeling Undervalued”

Neve Campbell is expounding on her reason for opting out of reprising her role of Sidney Prescott in Scream 6. The actress reiterated that “as a woman in business” it’s really important “to fight to be valued” and she ultimately didn’t feel that way.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell told People.

More from Deadline

Campbell noted that if she “were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years,” the number she was offered wouldn’t have been the same, adding, “In my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

It was back in June when Campbell confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the Paramount/Spyglass Media slasher film.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” Campbell added.

Campbell was recently confirmed to have joined the cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal in a recurring role where she would star opposite Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church. She also stars in the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer which was picked up for a second season recently.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.