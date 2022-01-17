Neve Campbell Shares Why She Decided to Tell Her 3-Year-Old Son He's Adopted 'From the Beginning'

Neve Campbell is opening up about how she approaches the topic of adoption with her 3-year-old son.

While recently appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream star, 48, explained why she told her son Raynor "from the beginning" that she and husband JJ Feild welcomed him via adoption.

"I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think 'Keep it from them and throw it at them when they're 21 so their entire reality falls apart,' which makes so much sense," she said. "Really the guidance that I had was even before they understand the language, talk about their birth mother, talk about their story. Tell them who they are."

Because of her decision to discuss Raynor's adoption with him, Campbell says "it's no surprise for Raynor in any sense whatsoever."

"He knows he was in Cynthia's tummy. She made him," continued Campbell, who also shares 9-year-old son Caspian with Feild.

The actress went on to share that before Raynor was born, she asked his birth mother for photos or a letter about herself.

"She actually made an entire album for him of photos of herself and things about her life and things that she likes," Campbell said.

She said that Raynor knowing his birth mother's interests helped him to establish a connection with her. "He feels this relationship to her and I think it's really important, 'cause they're gonna need that," Campbell added.

The actress agreed with host Kelly Clarkson that it's important for Raynor to know he's loved "from the beginning by everybody."

Campbell first shared she welcomed her son via adoption back in June 2018. Posting a sentimental snap of her, Feild and Caspian walking behind a stroller, Campbell announced the new family addition.

"Sheer joy!!!!....So it's been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago," she captioned the photo. "His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning "Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby"."

She called the moment "the most incredible thing we've experienced."

"We're so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift," the Party of Five actress continued, noting that the photo was snapped just after the adoption was finalized the day before.