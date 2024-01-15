Neve Campbell Says She’d Return to ‘Scream’ Franchise Under ‘the Right Circumstances’

Sidney Prescott might be coming back to the “Scream” universe — if star Neve Campbell, who originated the role in 1996 and carried the franchise for decades, gets convinced “the right circumstances” can be met. Campbell herself shared the news on the BAFTA Tea Party red carpet on Saturday.

When asked if she would rejoin the struggling franchise, Campbell said, “Given the right circumstances, yes. I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason I didn’t do the film at the time. I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don’t think I would have been treated that way if I was a man carrying a franchise for 25 years.”

The actress didn’t specify which statement she meant. In June 2022 she announced, “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream.’ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” she added.

Months later, Campbell told People that she hadn’t entirely ruled out returning to “Scream.” She explained, “I don’t know that I’m done for good … It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

“If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I’d be willing to consider [returning in the future].”

“Scream VII” was hit with a number of setbacks throughout 2023. On Nov. 21, Melissa Barrera was fired from the film after she posted social media content that some felt was antisemitic. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Barrera wrote, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

The next day, “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega also exited the upcoming film, but an insider added that the decision was unrelated to Barrera’s firing. In December, director Christopher Landon revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he had also left the production.

Landon tweeted, “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 23, 2023

“And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world,” Landon continued. “What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

