Neve Campbell in talks to return for 'Scream 5'

Neve Campbell in Wes Craven's "Scream 3." Photo credit: Joseph Viles Dimension Films

Actress Neve Campbell has revealed she in talks over starring in the new Scream film.

Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first four movies in the horror franchise and a fifth instalment was announced earlier this year.

“They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations,” Campbell, 46, told YouTuber Jake Hamilton.

“It’s a little hard at the moment because of Covid, to know when that’ll happen.

“Hopefully, we can see eye to eye on all of the elements that have to come into place for it to happen.”

The masked Ghostface Killer first appeared in 1996 slasher movie 'Scream'. (Credit: Dimension Films)

Campbell, whose other film roles include The Craft, Wild Things and Skyscraper, added she was initially “apprehensive” about making another Scream film without the involvement of director Wes Craven.

The horror pioneer died in 2015 at the age of 76, having directed films such as Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes.

Campbell described him as a “genius” and “the reason (the films) are what they are”.

Scream 5 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. It was originally thought to be a franchise reboot, but Campbell’s involvement appears to dispute this.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette arrive at the world premiere of Scream 4, 2011. (John Shearer/WireImage)

Campbell said the pair have a “great appreciation” of Craven’s work, adding: “And that meant a lot to me. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it.”

Scream arrived in cinemas in 1996 and starred Campbell as Sidney, a high school student in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface.

Also starring David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard and Rose McGowan, it was a critical and commercial success and has since earned cult status.

It has so far spawned three sequels, most recently 2011’s Scream 4.