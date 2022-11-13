Nevado del Ruiz is one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in history

The Nevado del Ruiz, also known as La Mesa de Herveo, is a volcano located on the border of the regions of Caldas and Tolima in Colombia. It lies around 129 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital city, Bogotá.

Volcanic activity at Nevado del Ruiz began about two million years ago, since the Early Pleistocene or Late Pliocene era, with three major eruptive periods. This volcano had been dormant for almost 70 years. When it blew, it caught everyone by surprise and nearby towns were unaware.

Nevado del Ruiz summit 1985 - Marso

The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people. (Jeffrey Marso/United States Geological Survey (USGS) geologist)

On Nov. 13, 1985, a small eruption produced an enormous landslide that buried and destroyed the town of Armero in Tolima. It became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.

The volcano continues to pose a threat to the nearby towns and villages, and it is estimated that up to 500,000 people could be at risk from lahars from future eruptions.

