Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count

·5 min read

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.

“Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision.

Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed.

While Nye County commission members have shown support for scrapping voting machines completely, machine tabulators are the primary counting method for this election, and Nye has already reported the results of nearly 21,000 ballots cast.

Nye County, home to about 34,000 registered voters, is the most prominent county in the U.S. to change its vote-counting process in reaction to conspiracy theories about election fraud tied to voting machines, though there has been no credible evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of machines.

An Arizona county is also embroiled in a legal battle over whether it can conduct a near-total hand-count of ballots after Election Day.

As the hand-counting resumed last Thursday, interim county clerk Mark Kampf told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it would act as an audit of the machines.

In their lawsuit filed Monday, the ACLU of Nevada and Brennan Center for Justice argued the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.

Nye County's new hand-counting plans, submitted after the previous plans were scrapped, were not submitted by the deadline of 90 days before the general election, they mentioned. While their original plans were submitted by the deadline, the hand-count process was revised and reworked the previous week into a new system.

The organizations also say that the new location where Nye County is hand-counting ballots was not approved, further undermining the "security and integrity” of the vote count.

The petition also argues that the county’s plan does not meet the statutory requirement for a recount, audit or contest of an election.

While the court acknowledged that a “significant portion” of the petition said that the county violated the secretary of state’s regulations, they noted that the hand-count plan was approved by the secretary of state on Nov. 5. Nye County also contacted the secretary of state's office on Nov. 7 with the plans.

The organizations also raised “a number of fact issues” regarding the hand-count process and location change, that would need to be decided in a district court.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized, this is not a fact-finding court,” the justices said.

The court noted that the organizations did not put Nevada's secretary of state as a defendant, despite the organizations claiming the office did not follow its own regulations when approving the hand-count.

And, because of Nye County's hand-count acting as a secondary measure to its machine tally, they could revise the hand-count process later than 90 days before the election.

The filings are the latest development in a conflict between the rural county’s election administration and the ACLU that has spawned lawsuits, complaints to the secretary of state’s office and a series of Nevada Supreme Court rulings that have fundamentally altered Nye County’s plan for its parallel hand-count.

Under the revised hand-counting plan the county is using, volunteers wearing gloves sit in groups of three, each tallying one ballot at a time, then passing them on to the next worker. Another volunteer checks that all three reviewers counted the same number of votes.

Nye County spokesperson Arnold Knightly said the county would not comment on the initial filing.

Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, said in a statement that the organization was “disappointed” in the courts decision, but was looking forward to working with a new secretary of state and Legislature “to make sure our democracy isn’t undermined by conspiracy theorists interested in growing their political power.”

Kampf, the county clerk who is running the hand-count, has repeated false claims that the results of the 2020 election.

There are 658 jurisdictions in the contiguous U.S. — mostly small townships across New England and rural Wisconsin — that rely exclusively on hand-counting, with the vast majority having fewer than 2,000 registered voters, according to data from Verified Voting, a group that tracks voting equipment across states.

The most populous county in the U.S. to use only hand-counting is Owyhee County, Idaho, which had 6,315 registered voters as of 2020.

___

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.

Gabe Stern, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling legal briefs unsealed Monday lay bare a continuing dispute over the status of thousands of records taken during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Justice Department investigators want broad

  • Summer fest Busk ‘til Dusk raised $9,000 in 2022

    Success is a dish best served on the beach with food, friends, and good tunes. Doug Lorriman of the Business Association of Balm Beach (BABB) provided a summary report to Tiny Township council at a recent regular meeting, showcasing the end result of the popular Busk ‘til Dusk event held from June through September. “Every Thursday night during the summer,” said Lorriman, “Busk ‘til Dusk attracted a large number of people – both Tiny residents and visitors – to the beach, and for three hours the

  • Roberta Flack is unable to sing after ALS diagnosis

    The Grammy-winning musician, 85, is known for hits such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song".

  • This Ontario family wants a needle-free flu vaccine but can't find it anywhere

    A southwestern Ontario family is calling for a needle-free flu vaccine to be publicly funded again so that it's a real option for children this flu season. Ryan McClanahan has been trying buy a nasal spray, such as FluMist, but says it's impossible to find for his nine-year-old son who has a fear of needles. The Ontario Ministry of Health says on its website that the spray can be purchased at pharmacies, but the Chatham-Kent man says he can't find it, despite calling multiple stores in his own c

  • Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’ incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bur

  • Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school's football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, li

  • EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates. On Nov. 5, 10 Serb lawmakers, 10 prosecutors and 576 police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitro

  • Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

    Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content. But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Nico Hischier's overtime goal lifts Devils past Senators 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, who have the best record in the Metropolitan Division at 11-3-0. “I tried to just get out of the way, but I guess it just hit me a bit and went in,'' Hischier said of his winning goal assisted by Dougie Hamilton and J

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked