Nevada County’s Still Fire forces evacuation orders as it grows at a moderate pace

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has announced a mandatory evacuation as a wildfire along Still Road continues to grow Saturday afternoon.

Authorities have closed public access, grading the Still Fire as an immediate threat to life.

It was about 10 acres when Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that it was responding to the vegetation fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road near Lake of the Pines. It had grown to 40 acres, at a moderate rate of speed, just before 2 p.m.

The fire has not yet exceeded Wolf Road, however evacuation orders have been issued for Nevada County zones NCO-E397 and NCO-E161.

People in areas commonly known as Wolf and Duggans Road have been asked to evacuate.

NCO-E397 boundaries listed are north of Rabon Valley Road and Wolf Road at Cameron Way, south of Lime Kiln Road, east of Stanton Road and McCourtney Road, and west of Linhall Road.

NCO-E161 includes areas referred to as Running M Drive, Green Acres Drive and Linhall Road.

These zones include north of Cottage Hill Drive, south of Richmar Lane, east of Bear Court, Duggans Road and Cottage Hill Drive, and west of California Highway 49.

A temporary evacuation point is in place at Bear River High School, 22453 W. Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley. The Nevada County Fairgrounds, at 11228 McCourtney Road, is being opened for animal evacuations.

Residents are encouraged to continually check the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Ready Nevada County Dashboard websites for updates.