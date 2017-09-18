Nevada Commission: No Decision Made Regarding Controversial Judge from Canelo vs. Golovkin

A scoring controversy surrounding the boxing match this past weekend between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin ended with judge Adalaide Byrd being criticized with many calling for disciplinary action from the Nevada State Athletic Commision.

Several reports then stated that Byrd would be taking a break from judging any major upcoming fights including the UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Oct. 7.

Breaking!! Judge Adalaide Byrd has been taken off UFC 216 fight card in Vegas. NSAC says she needs time away to regroup. @8NewsNow — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) September 18, 2017





According to Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett, no decision has been made yet regarding Byrd's future judging fights and any report to the contrary is incorrect.

“No action's been taken against her,” Bennett told MMAWeekly.com.

Bennett added that judges are still being considered for the UFC 216 card in Las Vegas and Byrd's name remains eligible at this time, although no decisions have been finalized outside of the main event between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

Derek Cleary, Junichiro Kamijo, and Chris Lee were already selected at a prior meeting to judge the fight between Ferguson and Lee.

Byrd was blasted for her scoring in the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight that ended in a split draw with judge Don Trella scoring the fight 114-114 and judge Dave Moretti giving Golovkin the win by a score of 115-113. No one seems to agree with the lopsided score provided by Byrd, which then forced Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett to address the issue at the post-fight press conference on Saturday.

“I’m not going to put her right back in. She’ll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath,” Bennett said.

“Like in any profession, you have a bad night. Unfortunately, she didn’t do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide.”

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Thinks Conor McGregor Will Return to Boxing

Byrd has come under fire previously for her controversial scoring in boxing and mixed martial arts.

In 2013, Byrd famously scored a lightweight bout 30-27 for Melvin Guillard in a fight where the other two judges unanimously gave the fight 30-27 to his opponent, Jamie Varner. She was also criticized for a 30-27 score handed to Carlos Eduardo Rocha in 2011 in a fight that was ultimately won by his opponent, Jake Ellenberger, with the other two judges unanimously agreeing he was victorious by a score of 29-28 after three rounds.

(Photo courtesy of HBO Boxing)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram