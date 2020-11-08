Nevada becomes first state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage

RENO, Nev. – Nevada’s LGBTQ community is celebrating after voters overwhelmingly agreed to make the state the first in the nation to protect same-sex marriage in its constitution.

On Tuesday, nearly two-thirds of Nevada voters said the state’s constitution should be amended to remove a provision stating marriage is only between a man and a woman.

Nevada is one of 30 states with a constitution that defined marriage as strictly between a man and a woman. But the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 ruled state bans on same-sex marriage are unconstitutional.

Federal law trumps state law, rendering Nevada’s ban unenforceable. With the constitutional amendment, if the federal Supreme Court ever reverses its decision on gay marriage, Nevada will protect marriages in the state.

“I am just so elated that Nevada is the first state to take that stand and my community has taken that stand,” said Lyric Burt, 35, of Reno. “Because we’ve voted red for so long in a lot of presidential elections, it got this reputation for being a really conservative state. But there are some things in our state that show that we are progressive.”

Burt has been in a long-term relationship since 2007, and although marriage isn’t in his immediate plans, “I love that I have that as a possible future for myself.”

Same-sex marriage rights have had a tumultuous history in Nevada.

In 2002, a ballot question was passed that defined marriage as only between a man and a woman. But Nevada’s LGBTQ community pushed for equal rights, and in 2014, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Nevada’s gay marriage ban. The U.S. Supreme Court turned around and issued an order staying the lower court’s opinion and putting gay marriage on hold in the state. Just hours later, the high court lifted the stay.

The Coalition for the Protection of Marriage filed an application for a stay in Nevada but then withdrew its request.

“It’s so exciting that it passed. It’s been a very long process," said YeVonne Allen, program director for the Equity, Inclusion, & Sustainability Office at Truckee Meadows Community College. "Nevada was one of the few states in 2000 that voted to make [marriage] in its constitution between a man and a woman. Fast forward to the twenty-teens and people realized how bad it was to have that in our constitution."

She said the 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court made some activists complacent, but “we still wanted those words taken out of the constitution. It was very important to get those words changed to say any two people.

“If you look in terms of LGBTQ policy right now, Nevada is kind of a rock star. … In 20 years the climate of the state has totally shifted.”

"I hope they stop calling it gay marriage," added her partner, Meredith Tanzer. "It’s just plain old marriage."

“Nevada has led the way in the nation on LGBTQ+ protections, and yesterday’s passage of Ballot Question 2 is yet another big step forward and important protection now afforded LGBTQ+ Nevadans,” André C. Wade, state director of Silver State Equality, part of the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, said in a press release.

“Silver State Equality applauds Nevadans who voted overwhelmingly to amend the state’s constitution to recognize all marriages, regardless of gender, by removing the phrase ‘only a marriage between a male and a female person shall be recognized and given effect in this state’ and instead, enshrine the principles of marriage equality to which all Nevadans are entitled and deserve.”

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada first state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage