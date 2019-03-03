Nevada's Upset at Utah State Ends With Heated Exchange After Fans Storm Court

A video appeared to show Nevada forward Jordan Caroline punching a glass fire extinguisher case and coach Eric Musselman going on a profanity-laced rant outside of the locker room following the No. 12 Wolf Pack's upset loss against Utah State.

Utah State fans rushed the court following the Aggies' 81–76 win. Musselman alleged that fans touched Nevada players as they attempted to exit the court and that a Utah State assistant directed profane language toward the Wolf Pack.

Warning: the video below contains language that is NSFW.

Nevada players and coaches were not made available to media following the contest.

"We are working with officials from the Mountain West Conference and Utah State to gather more information about the events that occurred this evening in Logan," said a Nevada spokesperson.

Mountain West officials released a statement on Monday.

"Inappropriate conduct from both programs in the postgame handshake line and in the locker room areas created the unfortunate incident," a conference statement said. "Each institution will be responsible for the determination and administration of what it deems appropriate disciplinary action for those involved.

Mountain West releases a statement on the Utah State-Nevada fracas, says it was not caused by the court rush but “inappropriate conduct from both programs in the postgame handshake line and in the locker room areas.” pic.twitter.com/zaPwp2wwIs — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 4, 2019

Saturday's result moved Utah State into first place of the Mountain West standings over Nevada by a half game.