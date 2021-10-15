The new neutral: texture was key in adding warmth to this pared-back warehouse makeover in Hackney

(Rachael Smith)

When she was in her mid-twenties, interior designer Rebecca Sicardi used to look out of the windows of her rental flat on the buzzing Hackney Road and fantasise about living in the imposing Victorian warehouse building behind it, with its huge windows and high ceilings.

Back then she was working in community arts, having studied fine art, modern art history and art therapy. When she saw this place on a property website in 2010, she booked a viewing without realising it was “her” building. “I didn’t suspect as I came in through a different entrance ... but even before I worked it out, I knew this was the place for me.”

The duplex apartment ticked a lot of boxes, with original features like exposed brick walls and wooden floors and endless light pouring in through the many tall windows.

“I love the intensity of London life but equally I need an antidote to that, somewhere calm. This place is away from the main road so it’s surprisingly quiet, and because it’s two floors up, you have the luxury of looking out on the ever-changing sky. It’s like a retreat within the city.”

The lower floor is largely open-plan, with a hall leading into a living-dining-kitchen space and doors on to a bedroom and bathroom. An iron spiral staircase leads up to a second bedroom and bathroom on the mezzanine level.

(Rachael Smith)

She bought the apartment for £460,000 with her then boyfriend but six months in the couple decided to part ways and Sicardi suddenly found herself needing to handle the mortgage alone.

“I interviewed a lot of potential flatmates but never found a good fit, so I decided to put the second bedroom onto Airbnb — I was an early adopter!”

But all this upheaval and financial pressure meant that she decided to live with the apartment as it was, even though the colours and finishes weren’t all to her taste, “orange-varnished floors and badly-painted black gloss detailing, revealing bright red paint beneath”, she recalls with a slight shudder.

In 2013, her now husband, Will Hatcher — who runs Room Service, @getroomservice, specialising in bespoke, street food-inspired catering and pop-ups — bought into the mortgage and the couple felt ready to make some improvements together.

Story continues

Sicardi and Hatcher had a budget of £12,500 to do everything, including a new downstairs bathroom. “It was all about stripping the apartment back and giving it a more sensitive treatment to celebrate its unique light, lofty character,” explains Sicardi .

The once dazzling white walls and the then-purple built-in kitchen bench were repainted in a more subtle shade, Farrow & Ball’s shadow white, “a warm, milky tone that seems to change throughout the flat and as the day unfolds.

I wanted the base colours to feel very neutral, to create a beautiful but pared-back base so that it can evolve and adapt to whatever is layered on top of it. That way you can add a new sofa or rug and really change the style of the room, without having to redo everything”.

For the harsh black gloss cast-iron staircase, doors and window frames, she opted for a more subtle off-black shade. “We considered painting the window frames white but off-black felt more appropriate for this building’s industrial past.”

Tactile finishes warm up industrial space

In search of a high-end finish for the original wooden pine floors, Sicardi had her building team strip away the thick varnish and apply lye to lighten the timber, before giving it a white oiled finish.

“The floors were expensive to do but probably cost the same as a cheapish new floor — and they look so much better because they have depth and character.” She also had the varnished stripped from beams in the mezzanine.

(Rachael Smith)

“It was worth it to get back to the beautiful natural raw material. I’m such a tactile person, so everything has to feel really nice.”

She and Hatcher felt that it would be wasteful to scrap the kitchen with its simple bronze-toned cabinets and limestone worktops as “they work perfectly in this space and it saved us a lot of money”. Sicardi also debated painting over the exposed brick.

“When I first walked in, I loved the brick, it was a big selling point. But fast forward five years and that look had been completely rinsed, with faux-brick wallpaper in Starbucks and I was so over it.

“I was tempted to paint over some of it but I felt I’d be painting over the building’s past so I resisted. Now I’ve come full circle and I love the extra textural element it brings to the space.”

With her colour palette pared back to a subtle mix of soft neutrals, texture has been all-important here, with brick and cast iron contrasted with tactile elements such as wooden furniture, linen sofas and cotton muslin curtains, made by Sicardi’s mother.

“Texture is really important as a way to add warmth and interest to a minimal space.”

Vintage finds for decorating on a budget

Against all this simplicity, she likes to throw in the odd decorative curveball, such as the acid yellow Grace Jones poster and Seventies Perspex storage units. “I’ve always been drawn to the Seventies, the music and the over-the-top vibe.”

The makeover wasn’t always easy. The pair stayed with Hatcher’s parents in Barnes while the work was happening but when Sicardi became pregnant with twins, severe morning sickness stopped her checking in as much as she would have liked.

But it was this project that set Sicardi on a new career path as an interior designer. “I’d already begun by helping a property developer friend on his projects, but this convinced me to go full time.”

Her signature approach is to focus on simplifying the finishes, to bring out the character of each building in an understated way, “but it’s not just about me imposing my own aesthetic. I ask each client lots of questions about how they want to live and how they want their home to feel so that I can create something that really works and feels authentic for them”.

Lacking the budget of many of her clients, Sicardi relied on vintage buys to kit-out the apartment. “I’m always drawn to older pieces that have had a life before. Things with a story. I love Spitalfields, Kempton and Barnes Saturday Market, but I recommend checking out local places when you’re out of town. I’ve been to great car boot sales in Marlborough and Shepton Mallet.”

A hoarder by nature, Sicardi avoids clutter by rotating the pieces on display. Judicious art buys are her indulgence, with several pieces by Irvin Pascal (@irvinpascal); “there’s a simplicity to his work but the themes that he examines are quite complex”.

Having found the second-floor apartment less convenient since the arrival of the twins, the couple have reluctantly just sold up.

“After a whole decade of really formative years here, it was so hard emotionally for us to sell. We had a community of friends around us here, all hanging out every weekend but in the last five years there has been a mass exodus to Leyton, so we’re heading over there, where we want to create the same sense of community for our children.”

Read More

Five Instagram accounts to follow for vintage interiors inspiration

Inside Melanie Rickey’s Kentish Town home after a ‘witchy’ renovation transformed it from a building site to sanctuary

Don’t Move, Improve! winner is Victorian house in Haringey renovated with green and terracotta concrete